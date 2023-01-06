Jets Thursday report: Mike White downgraded to limited

After being listed as a full participant during Wednesday’s walkthrough, quarterback Mike White was downgraded to limited during Thursday’s practice, which could be seen as a negative sign regarding his playing status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets have talked about their commitment to developing Zach Wilson. If Mike White can’t go on Sunday, we’ll see if the Jets decide to go with Wilson or if they turn to Joe Flacco or even Chris Streveler to start as they look to spoiler against the Dolphins.

Five players were listed as having not practiced again Thursday: Duane Brown (shoulder), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), Brandin Echols (quad), George Fant (knee) and Lamarcus Joyner (hip). Echols and Joyner are already considered unlikely to play Sunday.

Nate Herbig (calf) and Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) were limited participants and Vinny Curry (biceps) and C.J. Mosley (shoulder) practiced in full.

