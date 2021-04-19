Jets three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 8.0: Will it be cornerback or edge rusher at No. 23?

Caleb Farley with ball

The NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. next Thursday, but it really doesn’t start until pick three, and maybe pick four. We know what the top two picks are, at least. We know what position is going third.

And yes, one of those picks will be the Jets taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. There’s no reason to overthink that one, at least.

As for the rest of their draft activity, here’s my latest prediction in my penultimate, three-round mock draft, version 8.0:

First round (2nd overall) – BYU QB Zach Wilson

All hail the latest savior of the Jets.

(Previous picks: Wilson; Wilson; Wilson; Oregon OT Penei Sewell; Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle (trading down to 8); Sewell; LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase)

First round (23rd overall) – Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

Given the Jets needs and pre-draft activity, I feel fairly strongly that they’ll either take a cornerback or an edge rusher with their second first-round pick. Deciding on which one is difficult, given the uncertainties of most of the 22 picks in front of them. If only one edge rusher comes off the board by this point, for example, the value at that position could be much higher, since it seems like a lock at least three corners will go in the first 22.

Two of them will be Alabama’s Patrick Surtain and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. The other two are a little in flux. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Farley is generally a higher-rated prospect than Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II. In fact, for a long time, he was considered likely to be the first corner taken. That was before he opted out on 2020 and then needed a surgical procedure on his back, which he had on March 23.

This is a tough year for guys with medical issues, since teams can’t conduct their own examinations. The reports on Farley from the NFL’s medical re-check in Indianapolis two weeks ago were good and, for whatever it’s worth, Farley says he’ll be ready for training camp.

Still, the risk is there which is why I’m starting to think Newsome will be the third corner off the board, leaving Farley for the Jets. Taking Farley makes sense for the Jets because they’re not a Super Bowl contender and probably not a playoff contender, so they don’t need him right away. They can give him time to get healthy, and they still have plenty of cap room to sign a veteran cornerback to hold his place.

And assuming a full recovery, they could end up with the steal of the draft – at least as far as corners are concerned. He was once considered a Top 10 pick. That’s a lot of value in the bottom third of the first round.

(Previous picks: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II; Newsome; Newsome; South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn; Clemson RB Travis Etienne; Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman; Horn)



Second round, 34th overall – Clemson RB Travis Etienne

The Jets pretty much have to come out of the first two days with a running back, given how much new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s scheme relies on them. And the current group of La’Mical Perine, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams is filled with question marks and unproven at best.

Maybe they could get by with that – after all, in San Francisco they made a star out of Raheem Mostert, a midseason acquisition in 2016 who had previously been discarded by six teams, including the Jets. But it seems more likely they’ll grab a No. 1 back, especially if one of the two best in the draft is still waiting for them at the top of the second round.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Etienne is the one more likely to be there. He’s quick, shifty, has breakaway speed and is a good receiver out of the backfield – all the things the Jets would want. He’s as good at getting the tough, inside yards as he is breaking tackles on the outside. And he seems like he’d be an ideal fit for the 49ers’ scheme the Jets will run.

(Previous picks: Alabama RB Najee Harris; Etienne ; Oklahoma State OL Tevin Jenkins; Penn State DE Jason Oweh; Miami DE Jaelen Phillips; Phillips, Etienne)

Third round (66th overall) – Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Don’t think the Jets are done adding receivers just because they signed Corey Davis and Keelan Cole. They’re still not particularly deep at that position. And with Jamison Crowder holding an $11.75 million cap charge for 2021, there’s no guarantee he’ll be back next year so they need to think about the future in the slot.

Enter the 5-foot-10, 212-pound Rodgers, a tough and explosive slot receiver who caught 77 passes for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns at Clemson last year. He had a knack for turning short catches into big gains and overwhelming defensive backs with his burst. And he’s got a toughness that lets him break through would-be tacklers.

Many, many scouts and talent evaluators have compared him to 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, which makes him even more of a perfect and intriguing fit for the LaFleur offense the Jets are going to run. Add him to the mix over the middle and the Jets have the potential for one of the best receiving groups they’ve had in years.

(Previous pick: Michigan OT Jaylen Mayfield; Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg; Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace; Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell; Washington CB Elijah Molden; North Carolina RB Javonte Williams; Tennessee G Trey Smith)

Third round (86th overall) – Alabama G Deonte Brown

At the risk of repeating myself, it remains hard to believe the Jets are bringing back the same starting offensive line that was so awful last season. Maybe they’ll find some instant help in the draft, but at the very least they need to find long-term help. Outside of left tackle Mekhi Becton, they don’t really have young linemen in the pipeline.

Adding this 6-foot-3, 344-pound guard would literally be a big boost to the interior of their line, which needs the most help. He is a powerful, road-grading guard who is a punishing run-blocker. He might be an instant upgrade over Alex Lewis or Greg Van Roten, but even if he’s not, he could be ready for a starting job by the middle of the season.

The Jets obviously have to protect their new, young quarterback, but if they are going to run a run-heavy offense, so they need blockers who can clear some room. Brown, who started most of the last three years for the Tide, can certainly do that.