Jets three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Did Corey Davis blow the Jets' cover?

Penei Sewell in offensive line stance

The Jets had nearly $70 million in salary cap space heading into free agency and they weren’t afraid to use it. They landed top free agents at receiver and defensive end, and filled holes all over the rest of their roster.

But they still haven’t answered their biggest offseason question: Who is their 2021 quarterback going to be?

That will continue to loom over their draft plans until a decision is revealed. They are either going to use the No. 2 pick and draft a quarterback, or stick with Sam Darnold and open the possibilities at No. 2 to anything, including a trade. With five weeks to go until the draft there’s still no real clarity on their direction.

But it’s not too early to guess. So here’s my first post-free agency three-round mock draft for the Jets, version 4.0:



First round (2nd overall) – Oregon OT Penei Sewell

First things first: If the Jets ultimately decide to ditch Darnold and take a quarterback here, the smart money is on BYU’s Zach Wilson. If they decide to stick with Darnold, the smart play is to trade down a little and get a bounty of picks in return, including what would be their third first-rounder in 2022.

So why am I (stubbornly) not projecting them to take a quarterback here? Because the tea leaves are becoming more consistent. Sources around the league continue to maintain that new Jets coach Robert Saleh is a fan of Darnold and believes he can win in their new offensive system. Other sources insist Douglas hasn’t really been interested in discussing a Darnold trade, despite the flurry of quarterback moves around the league.

And now, on Tuesday, new Jets receiver Corey Davis said that when he signed his three-year, $37 million contract with the Jets with the “understanding that Sam is the guy.”

Could Davis be lying? Could the Jets have lied to Davis? Could the Jets change their minds? Could all of this be totally meaningless? Sure. Anything is possible. But the evidence continues to mount that the Jets are at least strongly considering sticking with the 23-year-old Darnold for at least another year.

And so will I.

So assuming that, and assuming they don’t trade down, the smartest pick at No. 2 would be the 6-6, 325-pound Sewell, who some NFL sources believe is the surest bet in the draft besides Lawrence. He’s got the power, strength, size, athleticism, and he’s only 20 so there’s still plenty of room to grow. Imagine Sewell and the 6-7, 364-pound Mekhi Becton anchoring the two sides of the line for the next 5-10 years.

The Jets still have to figure out the middle, but two anchor tackles is a heck of a place to start.

(Previous picks: Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle (trading down to 8); Sewell; LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase)

First round (23rd overall) – South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

The Jets did a lot of good in free agency, but there are two glaring places on the roster where they didn’t get better (yet): The offensive line and cornerback. They do seem to like their young talent in the secondary, particularly Bless Austin and Bryce Hall. But they are untested and definitely could use some help.

The 6-1, 200-pound Horn would definitely be big help. He was a lock-down corner in college, often being glued to the top receiver on the opposing team. He was terrific at it, too, which is somewhat rare for a college corner with his size. Scouts say he’s got good technique, terrific field awareness and the speed to stick with the NFL’s top receivers.

Of course, those are also the reasons why he might not last all the way to 23. The Jets might need a little luck for that to happen. Alabama’s Patrick Surtain is likely going to be the first corner off the board. Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley figured to be next, though he’s a bit of an unknown now since he’s reportedly having an outpatient surgical procedure on his back.

For now, though, Horn – son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn – could be in reach, and the Jets couldn’t pass him up.

(Previous picks: Clemson RB Travis Etienne; Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman; Horn)

Second round, 34th overall – Penn State DE Jason Oweh

The Jets have really beefed up their defensive line, signing defensive end Carl Lawson and adding defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to play alongside Quinnen Williams. That’s a great start, but it does leave one glaring hole on the other end.

What the Jets need is a pass-rusher to take some of the pressure off Lawson. Unfortunately for them, this isn’t really the best year to be looking for edge rushers in the draft. Scouts in general are down on the class, which may have more developmental players at the top than instant stars.

But the 6-5, 252-pound Oweh definitely has some potential. He has some explosiveness that could make him a terrific pass rusher in the NFL, especially if he’s able to refine his technique. His college production doesn’t match his potential, though. He had five sacks in 2019, but disappointed with no sacks at all in seven games in 2020. He also missed the last two games last season with an undisclosed injury.

The Jets do need an edge rusher and there aren’t a lot worth taking. Things get real dicey in the later rounds. So if one of them like Oweh is available at the top of Round 2, they better grab him while they can.

(Previous picks: Miami DE Jaelen Phillips; Phillips, Clemson RB Travis Etienne)

Third round (66th overall) – Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell

The Jets are going to be running the run-heavy, running back-centered 49ers offense, and to do that they’re going to need ... wait for it ... running backs. Right now, they don’t have a lot that inspire confidence. There’s La’Mical Perine, and behind him there’s really only Ty Johnson and Josh Adams.

So more are coming, and the 5-11, 195-pound Gainwell could be a real interesting fit. He was dynamic at Memphis in 2019 with 1,459 rushing yards and 51 catches for 610 yards in 14 games, albeit against lesser competition. He opted out of the 2020 season which left scouts really wanting to see more to get a full evaluation.

The issue with Gainwell is that he has a slight build that might not hold up, and he wasn’t very effective as an inside runner. But in space he was dangerous, and that’s how the Jets would have to use him – as a receiver or a running back to the outside. He’s a complimentary piece, but that’s fine for the Jets who’ll have a running back by committee. And with his speed and burst, he’ll be a dangerous weapon in limited use.

(Previous pick: Washington CB Elijah Molden; North Carolina RB Javonte Williams; Tennessee G Trey Smith)

Third round (86th overall) – G Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

The 6-3, 320-pounder was the darling of the Senior Bowl, coming almost literally out of nowhere to become the talk of the practice week and the game. He came in as a Division III prospect who didn’t have a season in 2020 and was probably on the NFL’s radar as only a possible seventh-round pick. But when he showed up in Mobile, he dominated some of the nation’s best defensive linemen, who by the way voted him the best offensive lineman there.

What does it mean? Scouts now think he could be a late, Day 2 pick. He’s still a little raw and sloppy in technique, and some wonder if one great week can translate into NFL success. He might need a little time to develop. But that’s OK for the Jets. They still have Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten at guard and Meinerz could come in and learn from them, push him for a job if he can, or spend a year getting ready.

The Jets, though, clearly need interior line help. And they could do worse than this powerful mauler with a mean streak on the field.

(Previous pick: Boston College TE Hunter Long; Ohio State C Josh Myers; Long)