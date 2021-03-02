Jets three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Gang Green pulls off blockbuster trade

312630440 020320 Joe Douglas Treated Art V2

In a normal year, the NFL scouting combine would be wrapping up this week and the top of the draft would be coming into a sharper focus. Instead, with no combine, the NFL world awaits a series of college Pro Days, most of which take place this month.

There’s still enough information available, though, to make some good early guesses about a draft that is still eight weeks away. So here’s my latest three-round mock for the Jets, version 3.0:

First Round (TRADE down to 8th overall) – Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

At some point, it figures the Jets are either going to trade QB Sam Darnold, or the No. 2 overall pick because if they do stick with Darnold, the value of trading this pick will be way too high to justify keeping it. So, this time around, I have the Jets trading the No. 2 pick to the Carolina Panthers, who are currently drafting eighth.

The deal: The Jets send the No. 2 pick to Carolina in exchange for the No. 8 pick, a third- and fourth-round pick in this draft, and a first- and second-round pick in the 2022 draft. That, by the way, is almost exactly what it cost the Philadelphia Eagles to move up from 8 to 2 in 2016, so it almost certainly would be the framework of such a move this year.

The Panthers, obviously, would be moving up to get either BYU QB Zach Wilson or Ohio State QB Justin Fields. As for the Jets, they’ll need weapons to make their decision to stick with Darnold look good.

And good thing for them, there will be a top receiver waiting for them at 8. In fact, there are three – Waddle, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase – widely expected to go in the Top 10. It’s possible two will be gone by 8, depending on what happens with the quarterbacks and Florida TE Kyle Pitts. But at least one should be available.

If the Jets find the 5-foot-10, 182-pound Waddle here, he’ll be hard to pass up since he might be the fastest receiver in this draft and possibly the most explosive. I’ve heard more than a few people compare him to Kansas City’s explosive weapon, Tyreek Hill. An ankle injury last season kept his numbers down (28-591-4 in six games), but scouts aren’t concerned.

Waddle’s speed is going to make him a favorite of Jets GM Joe Douglas, and his elusiveness will make him a perfect fit for their new, Mike LaFleur offense.

(Previous picks: Oregon OT Penei Sewell; LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase)

First Round (23rd overall) – Clemson RB Travis Etienne

Taking a running back in the first round doesn’t seem like a popular idea, but it might be a necessary move to the Jets – and certainly a better option than spending big on a running back in free agency again. That didn’t work out so well two years ago when they went all in on Le’Veon Bell.

Taking the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Etienne makes sense for a variety of reasons here. For one, the Jets just aren’t loaded with offensive weapons and Etienne is a weapon. He had back-to-back seasons with 1,600 rushing yards as a sophomore and junior. And while that total dipped to just 914 as a senior (and dropped from 7.8 yards per carry to 5.4), some attribute that to a dropoff in his offensive line play and considerable more attention from defenses.

The other reason it makes sense is the Jets need running backs. The Kyle Shanahan offense that LaFleur will run is built around the running game and the Jets really only have the very untested LaMical Perine. They need reinforcements – preferably ones who are dual threats. Etienne caught 85 passes for 1,020 yards over the last two seasons.

(Previous picks: Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman ; South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn)

Second Round (34th overall) – Miami DE Jaelen Phillips

The Jets have so many holes and needs that it’s really hard to know where to start. Building up the cast around the quarterback is probably the most important job. But the defense needs a lot of work, too.

And assuming new Jets head coach Robert Saleh wants to build the same kind of defense he had in San Francisco, the first thing he’ll notice is he doesn’t have nearly the same caliber of defensive line. And there’s certainly no Nick Bosa to dominate in the pass rush and command the attention of offensive coordinators.

He can scheme around some of that, but at some point, he’ll need to find strong edge rushers. And the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Phillips could be a perfect fit. He had eight sacks and 15 ½ tackles for loss last season, taking over for Gregory Rousseau at Miami after he opted out of the 2020 season. And some scouts think he’s just scratching the surface of his talent.

He might need to get a little stronger to be what Saleh needs out of a defensive end in his 4-3 scheme, but he wouldn’t take too long to become the Jets’ best threat on the edge – especially with Quinnen Williams drawing so much attention inside.

(Previous picks: Phillips, Clemson RB Travis Etienne)

Third Round (66th overall) – Washington CB Elijah Molden

The Jets are going to add a cornerback in free agency, but that shouldn’t stop them from adding more in the draft. The one they add in free agency will likely play on the outside, along with either Bless Austin or Bryce Hall. Chances are, they’re going to let Brian Poole go and look for someone to replace him in the slot.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Molden could be that guy. He’s got sub-4.5 speed and the kind of change-of-direction skills that a good slot corner needs. Washington has produced some good, NFL-ready defensive backs in recent years, so that should help him quickly adjust to the NFL. He’s also generally considered a quality kid and a team leader, both of which are traits the Jets could use.

(Previous pick: North Carolina RB Javonte Williams; Tennessee G Trey Smith)

BONUS PICK: Third Round (73rd overall, from Carolina) – Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

Connor McGovern will be back for the Jets in 2021, but his future is hardly secure beyond that. There’s also a chance the Jets could move him to guard as they continue their second straight overhaul of their offensive line. For the future, really, it’s all wide open outside of LT Mekhi Becton. And Douglas needs to start adding young linemen to build around in the next few years.

So using a Day 2 pick on this big (6-foot-4, 312 pounds), powerful center who started for three years for the Sooners is a good place to start. He could play center from the start or fit in at guard, while being groomed to be McGovern’s eventual replacement.

The Jets need more power and push up the middle, especially as they transition to a run-based offense. And they need more competition and depth along that offensive line overall.

Third Round (87th overall) – Boston College TE Hunter Long

George Kittle was a fifth-round draft pick known more for his blocking than his receiving at Iowa. But after never having more than 22 catches in a season in college, he became a star in the Shanahan offense in San Francisco. So the Jets don’t need to find a superstar tight end to fit into that scheme. They just need one with some upside and receiving skills, and they’ll do the rest.

Sure, that could be Chris Herndon, but there’s a good chance that ship has sailed. That’s why the 6-foot-5, 254-pound Long could be an ideal fit. He’s not a star, but he sure was a huge part of the Eagles’ offense. In fact, his 57 catches for 685 yards led the nation for tight ends in college football.

He lacks speed (he’s expected run a 4.7-4.8 in the 40 at his Pro Day) which could limit his ability to create mismatches. But he’s got good hands, he’s strong, and he’s tough to drag down once he gets moving. He may not be Kittle, but this offense could turn him into something close.

(Previous pick: Ohio State C Josh Myers; Long)