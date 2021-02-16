Jets three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Douglas loads up on offense

313308582 041620 NFL DRAFT 2020 Treated Art -JOE DOUGLAS v1

The offseason scouting process is just beginning, free agency hasn’t even started yet, and the NFL Draft is still more than two months away. But it’s never too early to take a look at how the draft might unfold.

So here’s a first draft of a three-round mock for the Jets, who currently have five picks in the first two days:

First Round (second overall) – LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

The Jets have so many options here, but let’s assume for the moment that they’re going to stick with QB Sam Darnold. If they do, they should get plenty of offers for this valuable pick from quarterback-needy teams. And in that case, it might make a lot of sense to move down.

If they stay here and don’t take a quarterback, the choice will be between the best tackle (Oregon’s Penei Sewell) or the best receiver. And for all the hype over DeVonta Smith, there are a lot of NFL people that believe Chase is the best receiver. He was definitely headed in that direction when the 6-foot, 207-pounder opted out of the 2020 season. Maybe some forgot how good he was in 2019 (84 catches, 1,780 yards, 20 touchdowns) but scouts haven’t.

Chase is a future No. 1. If the Jets can pair him with Denzel Mims and someone in free agency -- JuJu Smith-Schuster? -- whoever their quarterback is will love that.

First Round (23rd overall) – South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

They still have plenty of offensive needs besides receiver, and I could see them taking a running back here. In fact, I mocked Alabama RB Najee Harris to the Jets in this spot just last week. Another offensive lineman isn’t out of the question either, since there are many that scouts seem to think will go in the first round.

But cornerbacks are a premium position, too, and the Jets don’t have a top corner right now. They have a couple of promising youngsters in Bless Austin and Bryce Hall, but both of them have a long way to go. The free agent crop isn’t great this year, so why overpay for a young corner when they’ve got an extra first rounder to grab one?

Story continues

Horn has the size (6-foot-1, 205) and speed (a 4.5 in the 40) to be a good one. The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn is generally considered the third or fourth best corner in the draft. The drop off after about No. 5 is pretty steep.

Second Round (34th overall) – Clemson RB Travis Etienne

If the Jets don’t take a running back in the first round, I still think they might take one early, and they’ll be fortunate if the explosive Etienne is still available early in the second round. Some scouts have this 5-foot-10, 200-pounder rated ahead of the larger Harris, mostly because he’s a better receiver out of the backfield.

That could be key for the Jets as they turn to a 49ers-like offense run by new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The Niners used their running backs as receivers out of the backfield. They also employed a heavy running back rotation. That’s why the Jets need to add one, because they only have La’Mical Perine and Ty Johnson, both of whom still have a ton to prove.

Etienne, presumably, would become their primary weapon in the rushing attack, but he wouldn’t have to carry a full load which would be a help in his rookie season.

Third Round (66th overall) – Tennessee G Trey Smith

For all the attention GM Joe Douglas paid to the offensive line last offseason, he didn’t load the roster up with young, promising linemen. Yes, there was left tackle Mekhi Becton in the first round, but that was really it. Fourth-rounder Cam Clark spent the first two months of the season on injured reserve, but even after he was activated, he never appeared in a single game – and that's with the Jets’ line crumbling in front of him with injuries.

As Douglas takes another shot at the line, he will undoubtedly add some young talent, and the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Smith could be a steal this low. A versatile big man who has played both tackle and guard, he’s a powerful blocker, especially in the run game. The one knock on him is medical. He missed half a season in 2018 with blood clots in his lungs, and he has a family history of heart disease.

He had no issues as a junior or senior, but that may still scare some teams off.

Third Round (87th overall) – Boston College TE Hunter Long

If this offseason is all about weapons for the Jets, they’re going to have to do better at tight end than what they currently have in Chris Herndon. Maybe they attack it in free agency, but even if they do, they’d be smart to add a second receiving tight end in the draft.

Unfortunately for the Jets, the best ones will go earlier than this. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Long could be available late and he was a good receiver for an Eagles team that relied on him a lot, with 57 catches for 785 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’s considered more of a strong, tough, physical tight end, though – more of a guy who can barrel his way to yardage instead of creating mismatches with speed.

The new Jets coaching staff, though, can probably make that work.