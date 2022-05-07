Jets third-rounder Jeremy Ruckert dealing with a foot injury

Jets third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert spent his media session on Friday talking about how surreal it was to be playing for the team he grew up rooting for while growing up on Long Island, but his first on-field work with the team will have to wait for a bit.

Head coach Robert Saleh said from rookie minicamp on Saturday, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that Ruckert is dealing with a foot injury. Saleh said that the tight end will be re-evaluated next week and that the team is hopeful that he will be able to get in some work this spring.

Ruckert was selected with the 101st pick last month after catching 54 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns over four seasons at Ohio State.

The Jets also signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as free agents, so their tight end group will have a completely new look this year.

