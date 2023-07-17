Jets third on latest betting board for Dalvin Cook

The Jets are getting ready to begin training camp this week and while the roster is pretty much set, there’s still a chance they bring in a new face that can help boost the running game.

The latest odds from DraftKings shows the Jets at +400 to sign free-agent running back Dalvin Cook. As strong as that number is, there are still two teams ahead of them and both are division rivals.

In a bit of a surprising twist, the Patriots are now the betting favorites at +150 to sign Cook. Perhaps then missing out on DeAndre Hopkins, who signed with the Titans, helped boost that number. After that, it’s the Dolphins at +200.

Based on the betting board, the Patriots, Dolphins and Jets look like the three strongest options for Cook. Next on the list are the Denver Broncos at +1200, so there’s a noticeable gap between the Jets and Broncos. The Bills are tied with the Dallas Cowboys at +1500.

With the franchise tag deadline approaching for backs such as Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, perhaps things will start moving a bit on the Cook front. We’ll see if the Jets do happen to land Cook or if he does land somewhere else in the AFC East.

Where will Dalvin Cook play in 2023? There's a new favorite 👀 Patriots +150

Dolphins +200

Jets +400

Broncos +1200

Cowboys +1500

Bills +1500

Commanders +1500

Bears +1800

Giants +2000

Raiders +2000

Chiefs +3000

Eagles +3000

Browns +3500

Bucs +3500

Bengals +4000 via @DKSportsbook — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) July 17, 2023

