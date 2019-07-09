Jets think facing Gregg Williams in practice helps Sam Darnold

When the Jets hired Gregg Williams as their defensive coordinator, head coach Adam Gase said that Williams’s competitiveness in practice will “be the difference maker for us” because it will be like playing a game every day.

One of the players the Jets expect to benefit the most from those practice clashes is quarterback Sam Darnold. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said the sheer number of different looks that Williams throws at the offense over the course of a practice session will be a plus for Darnold as he tries to take a step forward in his second season.

“I think it helps Sam a lot, just seeing all of the different looks and he has so many different, multiple personnel groupings that you know. You’re seeing different fronts, different coverages, especially in the third-down stuff,” Loggains said, via the team’s website. “He’s going to accumulate and stack reps of odd floater, overload pressures and trap blitzes and all of those things he’s going to get to see. It’s going to be tremendous value as the season goes on and it’s stuff that he can put away in his toolbox and it’s going to come up in Week Six, Seven, Eight, and he’s getting a lot of good experience from that stuff.”

Darnold had a rough time against a Williams-run Browns defense in Week Three last season as he went 15-of-31 for 169 yards while throwing two interceptions. He posted better results as the year went on and the Jets are pinning a lot of their hopes on more frequent bouts with Williams continuing that trend.