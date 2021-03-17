Jets tendering, re-signing WR Jeff Smith

Jeff Smith is back with the Jets.

New York is tendering Smith to a deal, according to multiple reports. Smith was an exclusive rights free agent. He’ll receive the league minimum salary.

The 23-year-old wideout played in 12 games with four starts last season. Smith registered 17 catches for 167 yards in 2020, including a seven-catch, 81-yard performance against the Broncos in Week 4.

Smith went undrafted out of Boston College in 2019. He started as a quarterback for the Eagles but transitioned to wide receiver in his sophomore season.

