Jets tender deal to WR Jeff Smith

Jets WR Jeff Smith

The Jets are tendering and re-signing WR Jeff Smith, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Smith was an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning he could only negotiate with the Jets. The tender is usually the league minimum salary based on years of experience.

The Boston College product has two years of experience with the Jets, though he had just one game in 2019. Last season, though, Smith showed he could be a good depth receiver signing.



His best game of the year came in his season debut against the Denver Broncos due to other receiver injuries. Sam Darnold loved going to him in this contest, hauling in seven receptions on nine targets for 81 yards -- his career-high. He also picked up for first downs, too.

Smith never totaled that kind of production again, finishing the season with 17 catches for 167 yards.

Smith will once again add to the competition at training camp and hope to make the 53-man roster.