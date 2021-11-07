Jets teammates, Jamal Adams show support for injured Marcus Maye

The Jets lost veteran safety Marcus Maye in Week 9 after he suffered a torn Achilles.

The injury is a devastating blow to New York’s defense, but even more so to Maye as he approaches free agency this offseason. Maye and the Jets failed to agree on a new contract last summer after he signed his fully-guaranteed franchise tag. This time around, he’ll be recovering from a serious injury while trying to land what will likely be a one-year, prove-it deal.

The difficult news led to a number of Jets tweeting their support for Maye. So did former Jets teammate Jamal Adams, who entered the league in the same draft class as Maye and played alongside him for the first three years of their careers.

Adams and Maye were drafted with back-to-back picks by the Jets in 2017. They were safety running mates until the Jets traded Adams to Seattle before the 2020 season.

Jason Pinnock has only played in four games this season, but the rookie shared encouragement after Maye tweeted that he was in good spirits after the injury.

Justin Hardee Sr. hasn’t played much with Maye after joining the Jets this0 past offseason, but the two are veteran leaders on the team.

We got you brother 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/gfnOYekmU2 — Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) November 5, 2021

La’Mical Perine and Maye are former Florida players and overlapped for one season in 2016 before spending the past two years with the Jets.

Love you brudda God got you 🤞🏾 https://t.co/xoErkMHgN3 — La’Mical Perine (@LP_deucedeuce) November 5, 2021

Russell Wilson only faced Maye once in his career, but the Seahawks quarterback still wanted to wish the Jets safety well in his recovery.

Praying for you bro! You are a star! You will come back stronger! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 5, 2021

