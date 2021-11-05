Jets TE Tyler Kroft leaves Thursday's game with chest injury

Tyler Kroft makes jumping catch over defender
Tyler Kroft makes jumping catch over defender

Jets tight end Tyler Kroft had to leave Thursday night’s game against the Colts after injuring himself on a catch near the sideline late in the 2nd quarter.

Quarterback Josh Johnson, who had to enter the game after starter Mike White left due to a forearm injury, threw a deep ball on 2nd-and-7 and connected with the Rutgers product for a nice gain – but not without paying a price.

Kroft leaped over his defender to make a great grab but landed hard on his side. The 29-year-old got up quickly but had to leave the game soon after with what the team announced as a chest injury.

Safety Marcus Maye also had to leave the game as he limped off the field with an apparent calf injury. His return to the game is doubtful.

