Jets TE Kenny Yeboah to make NFL debut vs. Falcons in London

Tyler Greenawalt
·1 min read
In this article:
Undrafted free agent tight end Kenny Yeboah will get his first taste of regular-season action against the Falcons after the Jets promoted him from the practice squad, Robert Saleh confirmed Friday.

Fellow tight end Tyler Kroft was ruled out for Week 5 with a back injury.

Yeboah played well in the Jets’ final preseason game, catching four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles — including a tie-clinching Hail Mary grab — but he failed to make the initial 53-man roster. He’s spent the past four weeks on the practice squad with Kroft, Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown as the Jets’ top three tight ends.

The Jets had a fourth-round grade on Yeboah entering the draft but waited until after the draft to sign him to a fully guaranteed $180,000 base salary with a $20,000 signing bonus – a relatively large contract for an undrafted player. Yeboah enjoyed a solid collegiate career at Ole Miss and Temple, finishing with 74 receptions for 1,062 yards and 12 touchdowns.

WR Elijah Moore and CB Brandin Echols are also expected to play.

4 things to know about Jets' UDFA TE Kenny Yeboah

