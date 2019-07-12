Jets TE Chris Herndon suspended for first four games, tied to 2018 DUI crash

The New York Jets announced on Friday that second-year tight end Chris Herndon will be suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse.

The suspension is tied to a June 2018 arrest for driving under the influence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Car crash led to arrest

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon has been suspended for the first four games of the season after a 2018 DUI arrest. (AP)

Herndon was arrested in Rockaway Township, N.J., in the early-morning hours of June 2 last year after crashing into another car, driven by a 76-year-old man.

Herndon wasn’t seriously injured, though he easily could have been: according to State Police, after hitting the other car, Herndon’s SUV flipped and slid about 700 feet. The man he struck suffered a bruised and gashed arm.

One witness told police Herndon was driving in excess of 100 mph, though he told police he was going 58 mph.

He pled guilty to DUI during a court appearance in January.

ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini tweeted that while first-time offenders of the alcohol policy receive a two-game suspension, the circumstances of Herndon’s situation meant he got a longer punishment.

Impressive rookie season

A fourth-round pick out of Miami last year, Herndon had a promising rookie season, playing in all 16 games with 12 starts. He recorded 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns.

Nearly every media outlet covering the Jets projected that Herndon would become a significant part of the team’s offense and a trusted outlet for quarterback Sam Darnold.

That will obviously be impacted as he misses the first quarter of the season.



