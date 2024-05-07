Jets targeted Malachi Corley as high as No. 40 in draft, per report

The Jets jumped on the opportunity to trade up to the No. 65 pick in the 2024 draft to select Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley. The Jets only had to send a fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers to make the deal happen. However, according to a recent report from ESPN, the Jets were seemingly willing to go much higher.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently shared draft nuggets on all 32 teams and his notes on the Jets included a note on their interest in Corley. Fowler reports the Jets were monitoring Corley as high as No. 40 in a potential trade. The Washington Commanders originally held that pick but ultimately traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles, who would select Iowa DB Cooper DeJean.

New York originally held the No. 72 pick in the third round. Using the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart, the No. 40 pick is worth 500 points and the 72nd pick is worth 230. The Jets likely would have had to part with a third, maybe even a second, in next year’s draft to make the deal happen. Jets general manager Joe Douglas showed patience, nervously waiting at Corley survived through the second round.

Once Carolina got on the clock to begin Round 3, Douglas made his move. In the end, New York only sent a Day 3 pick to land Corley and added a third-round pick in next year’s draft in the midst of their three moves in the fourth round.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire