Jets 'taking a look' at JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V on free agent market: report

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Jets will be “taking a look” at JuJu Smith-Schuster and Will Fuller V at the top of the free agent wide receiver market, reports ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Since Jets GM Joe Douglas knows he needs more playmakers for the offense – no matter who the quarterback is to start the 2021 season – it makes sense that these two wideouts are on the list.

Smith-Schuster and Fuller are different types of receivers, but have been able to produce for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans over the past few seasons.

Smith-Schuster had 831 receiving yards on 128 receptions last season for the Steelers with nine touchdowns to boot. He was surrounded by a deep supporting cast that included Dionte Johnson, James Washington, Chase Claypool, Eric Ebron and others who Ben Roethlisberger loved to throw to.

Because the ball is so spread out in Pittsburgh, many believe Smith-Schuster will find a new home in the NFL to become that No. 1 guy he looked to be in 2018 when he made the Pro Bowl after totaling 1,426 yards and seven scores.

Fuller, on the other hand, hasn’t been a No. 1 option since he entered the league in 2016. DeAndre Hopkins can be thanked for that, but Fuller saw his production bump up when Hopkins was traded away. Brandin Cooks filled the spot left by Hopkins, but Fuller became a top target for NFL passing leader Deshaun Watson last season.

Are you seeing the connection now? If the Jets do somehow land Watson in a trade, why not sign one of his favorite targets from Houston? Fuller is very fast and can be a deep ball threat. The biggest knock on him, though, is he has never played a full season in the league due to a long injury history.

There are many other wideouts on the market, like Allen Robinson, who has been publicly liking Tweets about the Jets following the hire of Robert Saleh as new head coach.

Kenny Golladay is another top dog who is expected to shop around, while Chris Godwin might want to head back to Tampa Bay after securing his first career Super Bowl. The Buccaneers can franchise tag him as well.

A couple of more weeks will give a clearer picture as to what the Jets’ moves might be, but keep an eye on Smith-Schuster and Fuller. They’re both young, eager receivers who may want a better opportunity in a new offense.