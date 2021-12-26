Jets takeaways from Week 16's 26-21 win over Jaguars, including Zach Wilson outplaying Trevor Lawrence

Jets Zach Wilson runs for first down black jersey jaguars

It may have been a meaningless game in terms of the standings, with several of the key members of each team unavailable, but the Jets and Jaguars at least provided the MetLife Stadium crowd with some festive excitement as New York pulled out a 26-21 win in a wacky game.

Some unlikely sources put points on the board for the Jets as Zach Wilson scrambled for an improbable 52-yard touchdown, Braxton Berrios returned a kickoff for a touchdown and backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott caught a touchdown pass from Wilson.

It could and perhaps should have been a much more comfortable win for the Jets, who left a lot of points on the board. They missed an extra point, turned the ball over on downs inside the five-yard line twice and had to settle for a field goal after a potential game-clinching drive stalled at the two-yard line.

This left the door open for a possible last-ditch comeback from first overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars and they drove all the way down to the one-yard line but the drive stalled in the closing seconds when Javelin Guidry broke up a fourth down pass.

Takeaways

1. No matter how this game went, it was unlikely to change too many people’s minds on Wilson. If he had a big game, his detractors would point to the fact that he was only playing against the lowly Jaguars. On the other hand, if he struggled, those that still believe in him could attribute this to the offensive personnel (and coaches) the Jets were without. As it turned out his passing numbers were underwhelming but Wilson was turnover-free and made some notable big plays, so it was an encouraging display. He was a little lucky on a couple of deflected passes, though.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fumbles the ball with tackles by New York Jets cornerback Jason Pinnock (41) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.

2. In a situation like this, the hope is that someone unexpected steps up and establishes themselves as a potential contributor. In this game, emergency safety Jason Pinnock might have been that player. The rookie had a crucial pass breakup down the field and a forced fumble with no glaring mistakes. Pinnock has probably earned himself more playing time.

3. As a sign of how deep the Jets had to dig just to field a team for this game, five defensive players made their Jets debuts -- Will Parks, Kai Nacua, Freedom Akinmoladun, Elijah Benton and LaRoy Reynolds. Of the five, only Reynolds had been with the team for longer than three weeks. Parks, Nacua and Akinmoladun all got plenty of rotational reps on defense.

4. While the Jets were obviously shorthanded, it’s fair to acknowledge that the Jaguars also had some key absences to deal with. Although they had nowhere near as many players unavailable as the Jets did, the loss of Josh Allen and Myles Jack arguably robbed them of their two most indispensable defensive players. Also, both came late in the week, so they didn’t get much of a chance to formulate a contingency plan.

5. The biggest stars in the Jets’ win were Berrios and rookie running back Michael Carter. In addition to his touchdown return, Berrios also led the Jets in receiving as he continues to make a case to earn a contract extension. Carter rushed for a career-high 118 yards on only 16 carries, leading the way as the Jets racked up a season-high 273 rushing yards despite being without both their starting guards.

6. On the injury front, the Jets lost starting center Connor McGovern late with what looked like a potentially serious knee injury. We’re at the point in the season now where an injury like that could put a player’s availability for training camp in doubt and this may influence the Jets’ offseason plans.

7. With just two games to go, the Jets face a tough pair of games to close out the season against the Bucs and Bills. While there is the prospect of multiple players potentially returning, including difference makers like Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Franklin-Myers, it will be difficult for the Jets to compete in these two games. It should be a good test with which to close out the season though.

Highlights

What’s next

The Jets (4-11) host the Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 next Sunday at 1 p.m.