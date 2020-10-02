Jets Takeaways from Thursday's 37-28 loss to Broncos, including Sam Darnold avoiding injury and sloppy penalties

The Jets avoided their worst nightmare on Thursday night when Sam Darnold quickly returned after it looked like he might be seriously injured.

But that was the only nightmare they managed to avoid.

Even with Darnold in for most of the game, the Jets lost 37-28 to a banged-up Broncos team and a quarterback (Brett Rypien) making his first start. And not only that, they lost it in heart-breaking fashion. After they clawed back from a 27-16 fourth-quarter deficit to take a 28-27 lead, they let Rypien march the Broncos right into field goal territory, where Brandon McManus kicked a 53-yarder with 3:08 remaining.

The Jets last hope ended with them near midfield at the two minute warning, when Darnold was sacked on fourth down. On the next play, Melvin Gordon ripped off a 43-yard touchdown run to put the Jets out of – or into – their misery.

The loss dropped the Jets to 0-4 and left them staring at a daunting schedule which has no obvious path to their first win of the year.

At least Darnold is OK, and that’s big. He took a hard sack in the first quarter and seemed to injure his right shoulder or maybe his collarbone. He was walked off the field by doctors and it was easy to assume the worst. But he was back on the sidelines for the start of the next series and then back in the game. He finished 23 of 42 for 230 yards and six carries for 84 yards, too.

That isn’t good, but at least he was able to finish.

The Jets, of course, are probably finished, too.



Here are more takeaways from their latest, all-too-familiar loss …

- Before he got hurt, Darnold ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that was … just wow. It was one of the best plays of his career. He should’ve been sacked by LB Alexander Johnson, but he dodged that and took off. And the open-field move he put on S Justin Simmons was worthy of a running back or receiver. He shook him out of his shoes and then took off, dodging tackles along the way. He’s got some remarkable athleticism and field awareness. The Jets should take more advantage of that.

- That touchdown, by the way, gave the Jets their first lead of the season. They didn’t lead for a second in any of the first four games, which is incredible. And sad.

- The Jets better hope that rookie LT Mekhi Becton didn’t do any more damage to his shoulder after he was pressed into action on the first series. It was a strange decision by the Jets to even activate him. If he wasn’t healthy enough to start, why have him up at all? The risk, of course, is that he’d be forced to play, which he was on the first series when Chuma Edoga got hurt. So they didn’t think Becton was healthy enough to play, but he ended up playing the whole game. Swell.

- The hit on Darnold that injured him was definitely excessive. Johnson wrapped him up, spun him, and slammed him hard into the turf. Is it a penalty? Johnson was playing to the whistle and trying to throw Darnold down, so I can see why they didn’t through flag (even if I would’ve thrown it). But on the next series Jets DT Quinnen Williams got flagged for roughing the passer for a much lesser hit, with a little bit of helmet-to-helmet contact. There is no consistency with that rule at all.

- The Jets signed CB Pierre Desir to be their No. 1 cornerback, but he has not been good. Although at times he has been. And on Thursday, he had a night that was just … well, weird. He was in coverage on Broncos rookie WR Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter, seemed to have position on a pass that hung up in the air, but somehow couldn’t come down with the ball. Jeudy grabbed it from behind, Desir went to the ground, and Jeudy walked into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown. Then Desir did have an interception one series later, doing a great job of getting his toes in bounds as he made the catch. Then he got beat for a touchdown. Then he had a Pick 6. There was no in-between. He was heroic or a complete disaster all night long.

- The Jets were an undisciplined mess in this game, particularly early, and particularly on defense. The Jets had a total of eleven penalties. That included four personal fouls on the defense in the first half alone, which is absolutely unacceptable. They finished with six personal fouls, including two on Quinnen Williams, including one extremely costly one late in the fourth quarter.

Story continues