Jets Takeaways from Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Browns, including 34 first-half points allowed

Former Jets quarterback Joe Flacco passed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, doing almost all of the damage in the first half, as he and the Browns won their fourth game in a row to clinch a playoff berth.

Poor tackling hurt the Jets as Flacco connected with Jerome Ford twice and ex-Jet Elijah Moore for first-half touchdowns.

This game was expected to be a defensive struggle but both teams marched downfield for a touchdown on their first drive. However, the Browns scored another touchdown on their second drive and Trevor Siemian threw a pick-six to Ronnie Hickman to make it a 20-7 game and that’s as close as the Jets.

While Jermaine Johnson’s 37-yard interception return brought the Jets within 13, they didn’t get closer than that the rest of the way. The Browns led 34-17 at the half, but both defenses played much better after halftime as the Browns comfortably booked their place in the postseason in a drama-free second half.

Here are the key takeaways…

- With Amari Cooper out, the question was where the Browns were going to find offense from, but Flacco was unstoppable from the outset as he racked up a career-best 296 first-half passing yards.

Initially, it was tight end David Njoku who got the Browns going as he tallied 113 receiving yards in the first quarter alone, taking advantage of CJ Mosley a couple of times. Mosley forced a turnover by stripping the ball from Njoku later in the first half but, by then, other players like Moore and Ford had also got going.

- The second half was a different story, as each team just managed to score one field goal and the Jets held Flacco to just 13 passing yards. That restores some pride for the Jets’ defense, but not much since the game was effectively over. New York blew a few chances to make the game closer after halftime, but the offense let them down once again.

- This was the first time all season that Hall had a big day but the Jets still lost. However, it was one of their better offensive performances, especially considering they were facing a highly-rated defense and, obviously, the fact they gave up 34 points by halftime was the main reason they lost. Hall was a real bright spot, though, and these past two games have been the best two-game stretch he’s had all season. Hall ended up with 84 rushing yards and nine catches for 42 yards, including the Jets’ first touchdown on a 21-yard catch.

- Siemian was quite efficient and spread the ball around well, albeit without many chunk plays. His pick-six was a really bad mistake though, as he stared down his target and threw it right to rookie safety Hickman to turn a six-point game into a two-possession game. He ended up with 262 passing yards but a lot of that came in garbage time.

- The Jets’ pass rush didn’t have much success with just one quarterback hit all day. They seemed to try a lot of stunts up front but with two backup tackles starting and an interior group that includes two pro bowlers, perhaps the Jets should just have trusted their defensive ends to get pressure around the edge. Johnson and Bryce Huff had just one tackle between them in the first half, although Johnson’s pick-six was a sensational athletic play. Johnson would have had a second touchdown on a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter but for an inadvertent whistle.

- The Jets’ lack of depth on the defensive interior came back to bite them as the Browns were able to run the ball effectively between the tackles whenever Quinnen Williams was out of the game. Solomon Thomas, Bruce Hector and Jalyn Holmes are all tweener-like players who have previously played on the edge with Hector and Holmes only recently brought up from the practice squad. They were no match for the Browns’ Pro Bowl guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, and center Ethan Pocic.

- Garrett Wilson didn’t have his best game of the season but still had five catches for 50 yards, which was enough to get him past the 1000-yard barrier for the second straight year. Another underappreciated aspect of Wilson’s game is his improved effort as a blocker, and he had two impressive blocks on the Jets’ first touchdown drive to spring Hall for a big gain and the running back's touchdown.

What's next

The Jets finish up their season with a matchup against the Patriots in New England on Sunday, Jan. 7 (kickoff time TBD).