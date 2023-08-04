Jets takeaways from Thursday's 21-16 loss to Browns, including Israel Abanikanda's rushing touchdown

New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda (25) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After months of anticipation, the Jets were back on the field in front of a national audience on Thursday night. Naturally, though, virtually all of the big names – including star quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- did not suit up and may not next week either.

There were some players battling for key roles that saw action, though, with Israel Abanikanda and Bryce Huff among those who helped their cause.

Rodgers himself was actively involved in game planning on the sideline and continues to lead by example as he strives for everyone on the roster to develop winning habits, and be engaged and focused at all times. He might not play at all in preseason, but still drew plenty of attention in this assistant coach role.

Each of last year’s preseason games were characterized by backup quarterback Chris Streveler coming off the bench to lead a late comeback, which was arguably something that helped the Jets bond as a group, and gave them some positive vibes and momentum heading into the regular season. This time, however, he came up short despite getting the Jets down to the 30 with less than a minute to go.

New York had jumped out to a 16-7 halftime lead in this game, on three field goals and a 10-yard touchdown run by the rookie Abanikanda only for the Browns to battle back and take a 21-16 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Jets are in action again next Saturday night when they face the Panthers in Carolina. However, the joint practices between the teams during the week could be even more revealing about the future of this 2023 Jets team.

Here are the takeaways...

- Zach Wilson only threw five passes in his first game since Rodgers arrived and became his mentor but already showed signs of improved confidence and command. He uncorked a 57-yard bomb to Malik Taylor to set up a field goal on the Jets’ second drive with the pass travelling over 50 yards through the air.

The Jets’ defense was solid in the first half, forcing two turnovers that led to scores. However, they gave up a 17-play drive and a 93-yard drive either side of halftime with much of the damage coming on short passes. The two Browns touchdowns turned a 13-0 Jets lead into a 16-14 game.

- Undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson has a good chance to win the return specialist role with this team but didn’t help his cause when he muffed a punt out of bounds on his first touch. He atoned by returning a kickoff close to midfield late in the first half though. Alex Erickson also had a long punt return in the fourth quarter.

- Kicker Greg Zuerlein is one player seemingly already in midseason form. He made four successful kicks in the first half, with two that were comfortably good from 54 and 53 yards.

- Camp standout Jason Brownlee got plenty of looks in the passing game and made some plays including a first down catch on a pass thrown behind him. However, he failed to bring down a couple of contested catches.

- The Jets struggled to create turnovers down the stretch last year, so Jamien Sherwood’s forced fumble and Chazz Surratt’s interception in the first half will have given the coaching staff a lift, especially with the Jets looking for young depth at the linebacker spots.

Sherwood has reportedly been having a good camp and he looks noticeably more physical than last season. Second year defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons also appear more explosive and impactful than last season.

- It was difficult for the Jets to get their pass rush going with the Browns throwing so many quick passes, but Huff made an impression with an early sack.

- One player who struggled to make a positive impact was cornerback Brandin Echols, who is already suspended for the opener. The cornerback had two penalties and saw a potential interception go through his hands.

- In addition to Abanikanda, most of the other Jets draft picks saw plenty of action, including defensive end Will McDonald who was in on a few run stops and had an impressive third down pressure off a spin move, and Joe Tippmann, who played the whole game at center and had a few impressive flashes.

- The Jets stayed healthy until late in the fourth quarter when defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer went down with an apparent injury and was checked on by trainers.

- Finally, it was good to see Mekhi Becton back in action as the starting left tackle. He only played a few series but looked good in that limited action.

Highlights

What's next

The Jets preseason schedule rolls on when they travel to Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.