Jets takeaways from Sunday's 31-21 win over Broncos, including Breece Hall's big day

Just under a year ago, Breece Hall tore his ACL in Denver, but everything came full circle for him on Sunday as he racked up a career-high 177 rushing yards, including a 72-yard touchdown to give the Jets the lead for good early in the third quarter.

New York overcame a sloppy first half to improve to 2-3 on the season. They trailed 13-8 at halftime, before Hall’s touchdown gave them a 15-13 lead, which they extended to 24-13 on three Greg Zuerlein field goals.

The Jets had to withstand a late rally after the Broncos cut the lead to 24-21 with under five minutes to go and then got the ball back, but two late Quincy Williams sacks helped to ice the win, with the second of those sacks forcing a fumble that Bryce Hall returned for a touchdown with under a minute remaining.

Quarterback Zach Wilson was efficient, with 199 passing yards and another 26 on the ground, making enough big throws to keep the scoreboard ticking along and avoiding any big mistakes until his last pass of the day was intercepted by Patrick Surtain with two minutes left.

- The Jets’ early offensive struggles continued as they had just three first downs in their first four drives, but they did at least score for the first time in the first quarter all season, when Zuerlein kicked a field after Irvin Charles forced a fumble on a punt. The undrafted wide receiver made an instant impact in his first NFL game filling in for Brandin Echols as a primary gunner.

- Although pass coverage was a concern with DJ Reed out, the Broncos did all the damage on screen passes, running plays and quarterback scrambles in the first half. The Jets were lucky to still be within a score at the half, thanks to the fact they held Denver to two field goals in the red zone.

- It was a scrappy first half with sloppy tackling from the Jets. They also entered the game with just four penalties per game on average, but committed six in the first half alone. Gang Green ended up with 10, nine of which were accepted.

- The Jets managed to get their running game going in the second quarter and, after a slow start, Zach Wilson got into a nice rhythm as New York drove downfield on a two-minute drill just before halftime. That ended in farcical fashion, though, as the Jets got into field goal range only to allow the clock to run out after a short pass.

- On that drive, the Jets also lost both starting tackles to injury, as Alijah Vera-Tucker limped to the locker room with a calf injury and Mekhi Becton also had to leave the game due to a knee, forcing Billy Turner and Max Mitchell to step in. Becton was able to return and replace Turner in the second half, but there's concern over AVT.

- The Jets didn’t convert a single third down in the first half, but Wilson found Tyler Conklin and Garrett Wilson on two third downs to set up the field goal that stretched their lead to 18-13 in the third quarter.

- The Jets had some good fortune in the third quarter when Xavier Gipson and Wilson both fumbled, but Will McDonald and Laken Tomlinson were able to fall on the loose ball each time to retain possession. Gipson muffed his next punt as well, and this time the Broncos recovered the ball near midfield. However, the Jets again had some good fortune a few plays later when an ill-conceived gadget play by the Broncos ended with a Quinton Jefferson fumble recovery near midfield.

- The Jets put the clamps on defensively in the second half and didn’t really give up anything until the Broncos drove for the touchdown that cut the lead to 24-21, aided by two more penalties. While they didn’t have any first half sacks, the pass rush started to get home in the second half with both Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson creating some good pressure and registering a sack each.

- One thing that clearly needs to improve is the Jets’ red zone offense as they had to keep settling for field goals. That will cost them winnable games in the weeks ahead if it continues, so Nathaniel Hackett needs to work on his play selection near the goal line.

What's next

The Jets return home to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4:25 p.m.



