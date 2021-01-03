Jets Takeaways from Sunday's 28-14 loss to Patriots, including Sam Darnold throwing for a season-high 258 yards

Sam Darnold vs Pats

The Jets season finally came to an end on Sunday as they lost to the New England Patriots 28-14, finishing the year with a 2-14 record. >> Box Score

Takeaways from Sunday's game

- It took the Jets nearly the entire fist half to put together a successful scoring drive, as Sam Darnold took them on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 21-yard touchdown pass to Chris Herndon with 1:40 left in the second quarter to tie the game up at 7-7.

- Frankie Luvu and Bryce Huff both recorded a sack in the first half on Patriots QB Cam Newton. The Jets defense pressured Newton consistently, as the former MVP completed 12-of-19 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown to RB James White in the first half.

- Darnold connected with WR Breshad Perriman for a 53-yard gain on the Jets' second play of the third quarter. RB Josh Adams scored on a one-yard run up the middle to give the Jets a 14-7 lead with 11:40 remaining in the third.

- Despite the touchdown, rookie LT Mekhi Becton left the game for the locker room after injuring his ankle on the scoring play.

- On first and ten from the Jets 19 yard line, Pats WR Jakobi Meyers found Newton in the end zone on a reverse-pass-trick play. It was the first touchdown reception of Newton's career.

- Patriots CB J.C. Jackson got his ninth interception on the season by picking off Darnold with nine seconds left in the third quarter. It's the tenth interception thrown by the Jets QB this season.

- Newton then connected with TE Devin Asiasi on a 26-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-14 lead with 13:54 left in the fourth quarter. It was the first touchdown reception of Asiasi's career. After a quick Jets' possession and punt, the Patriots scored right away on a 31-yard reception by RB Sony Michel to go up 28-14.

- The Jets offensive woes continued as Darnold threw his second interception on the day after a strong 16-play, eight minute drive. The QB felt pressure and threw it directly to CB Jonathan Jones in the end zone.

- Darnold finished the game with a season-high 266 yards passing, as he connected with Perriman three times for 83 yards and Herndon seven times for 63 yards and a touchdown. WR Jamison Crowder had four receptions for 31 yards as well, proving to be a reliable target for Darnold.