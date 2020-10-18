Jets Takeaways from Sunday's 24-0 loss to Dolphins, including life after Le'Veon Bell

After a 24-0 loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., the Jets hit a level of their own. With Sunday's defeat, Gang Green is the NFL's only winless team, carrying an 0-6 record into Week 7.

The Atlanta Falcons (40-23, Minnesota Vikings) and crosstown Giants (20-19, Washington Football Team) each secured a victory, leaving no doubt about where the Jets would stand in a 32-team ranking.

What was there to glean from a new week with the same result? >> Box score

Six takeaways from Sunday’s game



1. Without Le'Veon Bell, whom the Jets tried to trade before an ultimate release Tuesday and Kansas City Chiefs signing Thursday, the offense tried a trio of running backs. A main mix of veteran Frank Gore and rookie La'Mical Perine led the way for a combined 73 yards on 14 carries (4.1 average).

Meanwhile, second-year pro Ty Johnson -- whom the Jets claimed Oct. 2, a day after the Detroit Lions waived him -- provided a spark with three rushes for 42 yards (14.0 average), with the bulk of production coming on a 34-yard long.

2. After a mediocre debut start for the Jets in last Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a similar result followed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Starting a second straight game for the Jets in place of injured third-year starter Sam Darnold,

Flacco completed 21 of 44 passes (47.7 percent) for 186 yards and zero touchdowns to one interception. Flacco looked out of sorts at time, committing an intentional-grounding penalty and taking three sacks for 38 yards, although the offensive line was also to blame.

3. Flacco targeted eight different players. On 11 targets, wide receiver Jamison Crowder caught seven passes for 48 yards (6.9 average), pacing the Jets' 21 catches. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman made an anticipated return after battling injuries, recording four receptions for 62 yards (15.5 average) on eight targets.

4. On the other side, meanwhile, a former Jet flashed. Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, a two-year signal-caller for the Jets from 2015-16, is now 3-3 as a starter with the Dolphins in 2020.

Fitzpatrick completed 18 of 27 passes (66.7 percent) for 191 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. He spread out his trio of throwing scores to tight end Adam Shaheen (four yards, 6:55, first quarter), wide receiver Preston Williams (three yards, 11:16, second quarter) and tight end Durham Smythe (four yards, 1:53, second quarter). The red-zone strikes build a 21-0 Dolphins lead at halftime.

5. Coordinator Gregg Williams hinted at a main reason for the defensive mishaps earlier this week. A look at the Jets' performance against the Dolphins provides a supporting argument for Williams, whose unit held the Dolphins to a total of 302 yards (192 passing, 110 rushing) while forcing two interceptions.

The effort remained there on defense despite a game that was all but over after a Jets three-and-out. At the fourth quarter's 12:56 mark, a Fitzpatrick pass deep down the left sideline turned into a remarkable interception by safety Marcus Maye, who somehow caught a bobbling ball with his backside while he tumbled down.

Cornerback Brian Poole recorded a first Jets interception, picking Fitzpatrick off with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. After a Jets three-and-out, the Dolphins threatened to score but Poole came up big for a turnover that limited the damage.

6. Gase kept play-calling duties. Are the Jets simply a lost cause on offense? This was the Dolphins defense's first shutout in six years, a new low for an offense that scored more than 17 points just once.

What’s next

In sole possession of the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, the Jets keep searching for a first win next Sunday. Gang Green returns home to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for a 1 p.m. game against the Buffalo Bills (4-1).