Jets takeaways from Sunday's 17-3 win over Patriots, including Breece Hall's big game

In snowy conditions, this game was always destined to be a low-scoring battle and that’s how it played out. Breece Hall’s 50-yard touchdown run iced the win and put an exclamation point on a 178-yard performance that left him just six yards short of a thousand-yard season.

The Jets led 6-3 at the end of the third quarter, courtesy of two Greg Zuerlein field goals, in a game where both teams were reluctant to take risks and played conservatively. Another Zuerlein field goal extended the margin to 9-3 with 8:08 remaining.

According to reports, this will be the last game as Patriots’ head coach for Bill Belichick, who saw the Jets snap a 15-game losing streak against New England that dated back to 2015.

The Jets matched their win total from last year as they ended the season with three wins in the last five games and a 7-10 record.

Here are the key takeaways…

The Jets defense was dominant in the first quarter, as New England had minus-7 yards of offense and failed to convert a single first down. The Jets also went 3-and-out three times in the first half, but initially took the lead after a bad punt gave them good field position and then added their second field goal on a drive where Garrett Wilson caught a 33-yard pass and Hall had back-to-back 12-yard runs.

It was almost impossible for either team to get anything going in the passing game. Bailey Zappe had a 31-yard connection to Jalen Reagor in the first half but otherwise his other 29 pass attempts generated just 57 passing yards. Trevor Siemian had just seven completions for 37 yards other than the 33-yarder to Wilson.

With the pass game misfiring, the Jets gave Hall the biggest workload of his career, as he carried the ball a career-high 36 times. Hall had 76 yards by halftime, but it was tough sledding for most the second half until his late touchdown. Perhaps his best play other than the touchdown run was a slick one-hand catch in the fourth quarter.

The Jets’ offense wasn’t helped by the fact they lost Wilson and center Joe Tippmann to second-half injuries. Hopefully neither will be serious enough to affect their availability next season.

Quinnen Williams deservedly made his second Pro Bowl this week despite a low sack count of 3.5 entering Sunday’s game. However, he was able to pad his stats in the snow with a couple more sacks to end the year on a more respectable 5.5 sacks.

Bryce Huff also had a big day, as he had 2.5 sacks including one in the last minute which took him to 10.5 on the season. That will no doubt boost his bargaining power as he heads into free agency this offseason.

The Jets’ on-field discipline has been poor all year and they’ve often been victimized by what the coaching staff has viewed as harsh officiating treatment. However, on Sunday, they had easily their cleanest game of the year with just one five-yard penalty and one other penalty that was declined. To some extent, the officials were presumably adopting a “let them play” mindset with the game being meaningless and the weather so bad.

Extra credit should probably go to the special teams unit with field position being so vital in the conditions. That goes beyond Zuerlein, who made three out of four field goal attempts. Punter Thomas Morstead had a solid day, which was headlined by a punt that he landed inside New England’s five-yard line. In addition, return man Xavier Gipson, despite muffing one punt, fielded a lot of tough line drives and racked up 87 yards of returns.

Ashtyn Davis intercepted a pass with under three minutes to go which would have effectively iced the game, but showed poor situational awareness when he fumbled on the return, giving New England back the ball with good field position. Fortunately for Davis, his teammate Tony Adams bailed him out with another interception two plays later to set up Hall’s clinching touchdown. This means that after 57 minutes with no turnovers for either team, there were three within the space of three plays.

Highlights