Jets takeaways from Sunday's 10-3 loss to Patriots, including late special teams meltdown

Would this finally be the time when the Jets would get one over on their old enemy? With the chance to move atop the AFC East with the win, the Jets engaged in a tight defensive struggle with the New England Patriots, but with the game destined for overtime, rookie Marcus Jones won the game on an 84-yard punt return with just five seconds left.

In windy conditions, both teams were understandably conservative in the first half, which ended with the teams tied at 3-3. The teams remained tied going into the fourth quarter, which was a positive sign for the Jets with their fourth quarter success throughout the first half of the season. That pattern was ended in dramatic fashion, though, and the Patriots’ long winning streak over the Jets now stands at 14 games.

In truth, the Jets probably didn’t deserve to win, as they couldn’t get anything going on offense all day and were arguably lucky to still be in the game down the stretch. Zach Wilson was held to just 77 passing yards as he completed just nine of 22 passes and was sacked four times.

It will be challenging for Robert Saleh to get his team to bounce back from a tough loss such as this. Clearly the defense is capable of keeping them in games, but they need to find a way to get some offensive production.



- The Jets’ coverage units have been excellent over the past few seasons but broke down at the worst possible time. Jones, who had apparently been dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the game, had entered the game in first place for kickoff return average and third in punt return average, so the Jets had to know he was a threat.

- Wilson was more decisive in terms of looking to run the ball when his protection broke down, but he struggled to get into a rhythm throwing the ball throughout the game and dealt with a lot of pressure. It didn’t help that Denzel Mims dropped a well-thrown pass over the middle early on, although he atoned later with a 34-yard deep catch to set up the Jets’ first half field goal.



- In a game of fine margins, the Jets almost made two potential game-changing plays in the first half. Sauce Gardner returned what was originally ruled as a fumble down to the two-yard line in the first quarter, but the officials conferred and decided it was actually an incomplete pass. Later in the quarter, DJ Reed almost came up with a Jonnu Smith fumble, but Smith’s recovery set up New England’s only first half points.

- The Jets gifted the Patriots a first down in the red zone as Rhamondre Stevenson broke several tackles on a short pass to convert a 3rd-and-16 situation. However, the Jets responded well with Carl Lawson’s third-down sack forcing a field goal attempt, which hit the crossbar to keep the score tied late in the second quarter.

- Elijah Moore, having had only one catch since Week 4, finally got involved with a third-down conversion in the second quarter, and then had another short catch on the very next play. He was shut out in the second half though.

- Despite the Jets’ conservative approach there was a warning sign late in the second quarter when Wilson overthrew Tyler Conklin. The Jets got lucky as Devin McCourty dropped an easy interception. Wilson was again lucky as Jonathan Jones almost made a diving interception late in the fourth that would have put New England in position to kick the game-winning field goal.

- They also had some good fortune when Nick Folk missed two field goals. Folk had made all 17 of his field goal attempts against his former club prior to those misses.

- Despite not scoring in the third, New England dominated the period, out-gaining the Jets by 111 yards to one, as they consistently felt like the bigger threat to break the deadlock.

- The Jets had their defense to thank for keeping them in the game, led by a pass rush that racked up six sacks and didn’t commit a single penalty all day.

The Jets look to bounce back as they host the Chicago Bears at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:00 p.m.