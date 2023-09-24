Jets takeaways from Sunday’s 15-10 loss to Patriots, including offensive struggles in the first half

Sep 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) scaked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Since Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury, we’ve heard a lot about how Zach Wilson’s confidence and fundamentals have improved since last season. There was little evidence of this for most of Sunday’s game, though, as the Jets had just 61 yards on offense with 11 minutes remaining, having been dominated by the New England Patriots for the first three quarters.

It had been a listless offensive performance by the Jets to that point, with Wilson struggling to get anything going and drawing vociferous boos from the home fans. However, when the Jets went into hurry-up mode, he finally got into a bit of a rhythm and the Jets put together an 87-yard drive with Nick Bawden’s one-yard touchdown plunge making it a three-point game with 5:24 to go.

The Jets got the ball back three times in the last three minutes but Matthew Judon sacked Wilson for a safety, the next possession went nowhere and then Wilson’s desperation Hail Mary pass was incomplete as New England hung on to drop the Jets to 1-2 on the season.

New England had led 13-3 after three, with the key score coming on a 58-yard Mac Jones touchdown pass to tight end Pharaoh Brown on a blown coverage by the Jets defense.

Here are the key takeaways…

- Wilson’s struggles began as soon as this game got underway. On just the second play of the game, he audibled to a run over the right side, which was clearly a bad read because Breece Hall was immediately swallowed up by a crowd of players for a six-yard loss. If Wilson can’t make a simple pre-snap read, it’s no wonder he can’t make good reads when under duress.

- When dropping back, Wilson was holding onto the ball for too long, not seeing open receivers and rarely accurate even when he threw the ball to the right player. While the Jets have been reluctant to pursue a veteran replacement, a first-half performance like this prevents them from being competitive and is going to lead to Wilson’s offensive weapons and the defense getting increasingly frustrated. There were signs of this frustration from players on both sides of the ball in the second half.

- It was telling that when they did finally have a mildly successful drive, the Jets simply ran the ball eight times in a row. Even with this success, though, Dalvin Cook and Hall averaged under two yards per carry between them, as New England were confident enough to stack the box and play man to man even with a secondary that’s been decimated by injuries.

- While you could give praise to the defense for keeping the Jets in the game, it wasn’t a great first half performance by Jeff Ulbrich’s unit either. The Jets gave up 74 yards on the ground, didn’t register a sack and were lucky that New England dropped a pass on third down, missed two field goals and had a possible long pass interference penalty not called. In all, they gave up 358 total yards, including 157 on the ground.

- The Brown touchdown was a perfect example of the Patriots punishing a rare mistake by the Jets, which leaves you wondering whether Wilson would be able to similarly capitalize on a similar error.

- The offensive line was reshuffled with Duane Brown having gone onto injured reserve. Mekhi Becton moved to left tackle, Alijah Vera-Tucker kicked out to right tackle and rookie Joe Tippmann got his first career start at right guard. It’s difficult to judge how well they performed as a lot of a plays and drives were disrupted by pressure, since Wilson himself was often at fault for not getting rid of the ball early. It was clear that there were some chemistry issues though. It will be interesting to see how they align going forwards. It might also be interesting to see how they perform with someone other than Wilson under center at some point.

- Wilson was 7-for-10 for 79 yards on the scoring drive but had less than 50 passing yards prior to that possession. If Wilson is going to play his best football in hurry-up mode, how long will it be before the Jets explore doing this more regularly?

What's next

The Jets remain at home as they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, Oct. 1 at 8:20 p.m.