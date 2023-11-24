Jets takeaways from Friday's 34-13 loss to Dolphins, including same old offense under Tim Boyle

In a game where they were always expecting to be overmatched, the Jets played well enough in the first half that it was the kind of game where just one freak play might give them a chance to win. Unfortunately, though, when that freak play came, it would go in Miami’s favor.

Down 10-6, and with possession of the ball near midfield, the Jets opted to try a Hail Mary pass as time expired in the first half, but Miami safety Jevon Holland intercepted it and ran it all the way back for a 99-yard touchdown and an 11-point halftime lead. It was a demoralizing moment for the Jets, especially with Miami getting the ball first to start the second half.

Miami increased the lead to 14 on the first drive after halftime, but it was their next drive that really did the damage as they ate up over nine minutes of clock on a 15-play drive that ended in a Raheem Mostert touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter. That made it 27-6.

In his first start as a Jet, Tim Boyle was held to just 35 passing yards at halftime, although he did have some success in the second half, albeit mostly in garbage time. He ended up with 179 passing yards and a short touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson late in the game. Another long Mostert touchdown with under four minutes left provided the final margin.

Miami had been dominant in the first half but, true to form, the Jets’ defense had shown some resistance as they kept the lead down to 10-0, then cut it to 10-6 when Brandin Echols intercepted a Tua Tagovailoa pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Here are the key takeaways...

- The Jets’ offense didn’t look much different in the first half than it had in recent weeks with Zach Wilson at the helm, perhaps fueling the narrative that Wilson isn’t to blame for the offensive struggles. However, at this stage of his career, Wilson should be meeting higher standards than only being as effective as a journeyman backup like Boyle, who probably showed enough late in the game to warrant another chance to start next week.

- Miami’s first drive began in familiarly frustrating fashion as the Jets blew up the first play only for a Quinton Jefferson headbutt to draw a penalty for a personal foul. Miami came up empty on that drive as a fourth down pass to Tyreek Hill over Sauce Gardner was incomplete. Gardner gratefully accepted the plaudits for that play, but in truth it was simply overthrown and dropped.

- Miami kept going to Hill in the first half and it eventually paid off when Jordan Whitehead’s missed tackle allowed him to get into the endzone for the game’s first touchdown. He was outproduced by Jaylen Waddle in the first half, though. On seven targets, Waddle had seven catches for 82 yards having entered the game with just one 100-yard game this year coming off back-to-back thousand-yard seasons. Hill and Waddle both ended up with over 100 yards.

- The Jets surprisingly made Allen Lazard inactive for this game, which meant undrafted rookie Jason Brownlee saw plenty of action in his NFL debut. He made a few catches, including one for a first down that didn’t officially count because the Jets accepted a defensive penalty instead.

- After going 0-for-11 on third down last week, that trend continued this week, as the Jets failed on their first eight attempts before finally converting on a quarterback sneak with 10 minutes remaining and ultimately converting five of their last six third downs to end up 5-for-14. Boyle did get into a bit of a rhythm in the fourth quarter, although the Jets came up empty in the red zone when he was intercepted on the 17th play of their best drive of the night. He did manage to get them into the endzone after an Ashtyn Davis fumble recovery gave the Jets good field position on their next drive.

- Yet another apparent Achilles tear, this time to Miami’s stud edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, is sure to increase calls for the MetLife turf to be replaced once again.

Highlights

What's next

The Jets have a long week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.