Jets Takeaways from DC Gregg Williams, including Marcus Maye's big day and scouting 49ers

The Jets defense got off to a rough start this season by allowing three straight touchdown drives to the Bills offense during last week's 27-17 loss.

Although the defense figured things out and allowed just six points in the second half, it was too little too late.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams spoke to reporters Friday afternoon to discuss what he saw in the loss and what he expects out of his defense this Sunday against the 49ers.

Here are a few takeaways from Williams:

Getting Josh Allen down proved to be difficult

Josh Allen has come to be known as a very agile and efficient runner as he enters his third season in the NFL. Something that is very scary to see for his opponents who also need to worry about his big arm. Allen finished the day with 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, but was also sacked three times.

"We dominated and we did a really good job of collapsing the pocket [but not] getting the quarterback down," Williams said. "Josh is a very physical runner. Had we finished the opportunities that we had...for sack plays...those were difference making. ....We just didn't get him down when he busted the pocket at times."

On Marcus Maye's performance

Marcus Maye had possibly his best performance as a Jet on Sunday, corralling 10 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass defenses, seemingly showing up at every possible place on the field.

And he certainly looks to be out of Jamal Adams' shadow...

"Was very proud of Marcus," Williams said. "...He's had a very good offseason, he's in very good shape, he's managed his body and his mind very well, and I think we've just scratched the surface. I think he'll continue to do those kind of things game in and game out. Just got to stay healthy."

On biggest challenges of facing Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers

The 49ers are the reigning NFC Champions and were one fourth quarter collapse away from a Super Bowl title. Garoppolo is among those to thank for the team to have gotten to that point at all last year—aside from their smoldering defense.

"He's very well coached," Williams said. "...He gets the ball out of his hands very well. ...We've got to do a good job of all the moving pockets and we've got to force him to make not the first decision in the route progress but the second or third decision and then finish the pockets there too. ...Their run scheme, it protects the quarterback."

"Last year was a big year for him coming back from an injury and staying healthy and doing what he did last year. ...He's been very impressive in the opportunities that he's gotten and the growth that he's taken."