Jets takeaways from 33-18 loss to Eagles, including fast Zach Wilson start

The pattern all season for the Jets has been that they start slow, dig themselves a hole and then improve in the second half. On Sunday, it went the opposite way as the Eagles improved to 6-7 with a 33-18 road win.

With Eagles starter Jalen Hurts ruled out due to an ankle injury and Jets rookie Zach Wilson not having thrown a touchdown pass since Week 4, the last thing anyone expected was for a shootout to break out at Metlife Stadium. However, each team marched for a touchdown on three straight drives to open the game.

The Eagles frustrated the Jets thereafter though, as long time-consuming drives kept the Jets' offense off the field and helped them build a two-score lead in the fourth quarter as the Jets failed to score again. Kenneth Gainwell’s touchdown put the Eagles ahead for good with four and a half minutes remaining in the first half and the rest of the scoring came on four Jake Elliott field goals.

The Jets’ defense was disappointing as they failed to force a turnover and didn’t even force the Eagles to punt until there were less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Tight end Dallas Goedert had over 100 yards and two scores with most of the damage coming in the first half and Miles Sanders rushed for over 100 yards, gaining most of that yardage against a worn-out Jets defense after halftime.

Here are some more takeaways from the Jets’ frustrating loss:

- This was the best Wilson has looked to start a game, with tangible results (two touchdown passes and a touchdown run) in addition to the fact he looked sharp, composed and under control. Unfortunately, it was his own defense that took him out of the game with their inability to get off the field. At one stage, the Jets went an hour and a half without registering a first down.

- The Eagles were without Hurts but Gardner Minshew is a reliable replacement and he got into a nice rhythm early on in the short passing game. The Jets’ focus all week had been to stop the Eagles’ league-leading running game and they did that well for most of the first half, only to give up a bunch of big plays to backs and tight ends in the passing game before the running game got going late in the second quarter to end up with 185 yards on the ground.

-The Jets were unable to get a stop throughout the first half, but they were unlucky on the Eagles’ second touchdown drive. After forcing a third down, Goedert got open downfield for an easy touchdown. However, this looked like a clear case of offensive pass interference. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was justifiably frustrated with several calls that went against the Jets during this game.

- Even though Corey Davis made his return, Elijah Moore was again established as the Jets’ top passing game option from the start, as he continues to impress with his hands, route-running and abilities after the catch. In the rookie Moore, the Jets appear to have a thousand-yard receiver in the making.

- The Jets were without Sheldon Rankins on the defensive line, forcing them to include rookie Jonathan Marshall in the rotation for just the second time all season. In order to counter the Eagles’ running threat in the first half, the Jets resorted to using base personnel more often than in recent weeks. However, having one less defensive back on the field seemed to make them more susceptible to the passing game instead.

- The Jets have a serious problem at the kicker position. Having released Matt Ammendola following this week’s “open competition," new kicker Alex Kessman missed his first two extra points. This factored into the Jets’ thinking later on, as they went for it on fourth and goal rather than attempting a field goal, then went for two instead of kicking an extra point. Kessman unfortunately didn’t get any opportunities to redeem himself later in the game, either.

- New York will come out of this week with even more injury issues to key contributors as Davis, Michael Carter II, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Ryan Griffin were all knocked out of the game.