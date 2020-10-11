Jets takeaways from 30-10 loss to Cardinals, including Joe Flacco's mediocre first start

Without Sam Darnold, the Jets couldn’t muster up the offense in a 30-10 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. >> Box Score

Takeaways from Sunday’s game

1) Getting the start in place of the injured Darnold, Joe Flacco couldn’t get anything going on offense. It was a very slow start with three punts and even a turnover on downs after the Jets’ defense came away with a key interception and brought the ball to the 10-yard line.

In the second half, Flacco would get something going with Jamison Crowder, who scored a touchdown after a 52-yard pass brought the Jets down the field. Overall, though, Flacco’s efforts were futile compared to Kyler Murray at the end of the day. He finished with an 18-for-33 line for 195 yards and a touchdown.

2) Jets’ miscues in the first half on offense were suspect. The first was the decision by Adam Gase to go for it on the Cardinals’ 13-yard line on 4th-and-1 instead of just taking the three points. There was no deviating from his third-down play call where a run was called up the middle. Le’Veon Bell was stuffed and the Cardinals took over. Then, after that interception, the Jets took a delay of game and killed the momentum.

3) Crowder, once again, had himself a big game. He had eight receptions for 116 yards as well as a touchdown. He was clearly Flacco’s favorite target of the day and he exploited him in the second half.

4) Bell also had a solid day in his return, but not enough to make a true impact. He had a couple good runs that led to bigger gains than what the Jets have been seeing in the run game. He ended his day with 13 carries for 60 yards (4.6 YPC) and one catch for seven yards.

5)Gregg Williams can’t like the way Murray was throwing the ball all over the field. The Cardinals’ sophomore signal caller had 380 yards in the air with a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins coming as his only one of the day. There were a lot of chunk plays given up by the secondary. Hopkins finished with 131 yards but Christian Kirk (five for 78 yards) and Chase Edmonds (five for 56 yards) had good days as well.

What’s Next

The Jets had a schedule change because of the Broncos-Patriots postponement, so they will be facing the Dolphins instead of the Chargers next week.