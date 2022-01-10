Jets takeaways from 27-10 loss to Bills in season finale

Zach Wilson set to throw in Buffalo white uniform

The statistics say they are the worst defense in football, and one of the worst the Jets have ever had.

They just sure didn’t play like that in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

This young, battered and at times bad Jets defense finally came of age in this game, giving the powerful Bills offense everything it could handle. They frustrated quarterback Josh Allen, clamped down on his receivers, and even held their running game in check in the second half. And even though the Jets lost, 27-10, in the end, it was still an impressive performance.

And it was yet another sign of the obvious progress this Jets team has made in its first year under head coach Robert Saleh. There is no doubt that the team that was on the field for their regular season finale was far better than the team that played on Opening Day.

Honestly, the way this game started, it didn’t look like it was going to turn out that way. The Bills and their fifth-ranked offense streamed down the field on their first possession, going 75 yards in seven plays and 4:18 for a touchdown. And on their next series they marched right back down the field and came within one Stefon Diggs foot of scoring a second straight touchdown, too.

But the Jets forced them to settle for a field goal and then the Jets’ defense really settled down. The Bills had 135 yards and 10 points after the first two possessions. They had 289 yards and 17 points on 11 drives the rest of the way.

Yes, the Jets defense wore down and gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Remember, this is a defense that was embarrassed by the Bills in mid-November in a 45-17 loss. They were shredded for 489 yards that day, including a 366-yard passing performance by Allen and another 139 yards on the ground.

The Jets defense wanted redemption and to an extent they got it. Allen needed 45 pass attempts to throw for just 239 yards. The Bills did have 170 rushing yards, but 72 of those came on two big runs and 63 of those yards came from Allen. And even though Diggs had nine catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, it was still far less than the 162 yards he had in the first meeting, and he had a very quiet second half.

That’s not bad for a defense that has, at times, been really bad. And that’s a sign of progress, which is what this season was supposed to be all about.

Here are some more takeaways from another loss that really should be considered another “moral victory” for the Jets …

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

About the best thing that can be said about the finale of Zach Wilson’s rookie season is that it wasn’t a disaster for him, and it could’ve been much worse. He went into this game without his top two receivers (Corey Davis, Elijah Moore) then lost another one (Jamison Crowder) and was down two offensive linemen, so he was working without anyone regularly open and little time in the pocket. He was only 7 of 20 for 87 yards, but he did throw a touchdown pass and didn’t throw an interception. That’s not nothing.

The Jets’ offensive line had really started to play well over the second half of the season, but they did not end on a high note. They were obviously missing some key pieces – center Connor McGovern and left tackle George Fant – but they had all sorts of trouble with the Bills' tough front and blitzing defense. They gave up nine sacks, which is ridiculous, and didn’t open many holes for the rushing game, either. The Jets finished with 53 total yards on offense – the lowest single-game total in franchise history. And 40 of those came on one pass.

The Jets' young corners really played well this season and did a lot of good things, especially in the second half of the year. But they really had their hands full with Diggs, who had 17 catches for 243 yards in his two games against the Jets this year. Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II have all shown promise and might turn out to be good. But the Jets right now don’t have that one lockdown corner who can stick with elite receivers. That’s something they may need to get this offseason.

The small investment in WR Keelan Cole didn’t really pay off this season, and he likely won’t be back next year, but he did show why the Jets liked him in one brief moment on Sunday. He ran a quick slant on a fourth-down play, took a dart from Wilson and then accelerated and took off for a 40-yard touchdown. It was his first touchdown catch of the season, and he finished with 28 catches for 449 yards for the year.

The sack numbers were bad, but could have and should have been worse if it wasn’t for Wilson’s mobility, which was on full display in this game. The difference between this and his mobility from earlier games this season is that once he got out of trouble he didn’t throw his way back into it. Rather than try high-risk passes, he has gotten much better at throwing the ball away, dumping it off, or even taking a sack when he has no other option. That’s a big step for a young quarterback.

Maybe the Jets have found their kicker? Eddy Pineiro nailed an impressive 49-yarder in the third quarter in windy Buffalo. He went 8-for-8 on his field goals during his five-game stint with the team.