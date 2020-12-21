Jets Takeaways from 23-20 win over Rams, including Frank Gore's history making snap

Sam Darnold vs. Rams

If you were hoping to see the Jets with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft with the chance to select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence ... those hopes look to be all but crushed.

The Jets shocked the world Sunday night by defeating the Los Angeles Rams on the road to win their first game of the season and put themselves behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the race for that No. 1 overall pick based on strength of schedule.

Sam Darnold threw for 207 yards and a touchdown on 22 of 31 passing, while Frank Gore rushed 23 times for 59 yards and a score of his own.

Here's a look at what went down in the Jets' first win of the season:

Frank Gore made history in the first quarter on a carry that went for no gain. With the snap, Gore officially played in his 240th career game, passing Lorenzo Neal for the most games played by a running back.

Sam Darnold connected with Ty Johnson for a touchdown on the Jets' opening offensive drive to take a 7-0 lead. The TD connection made it eight straight games that the Jets have scored on their opening drive, making it the longest active streak on opening drives in the league, tied for the longest streak over the entire season and becoming the longest streak in franchise history in the process.

The Jets hot started continued by forcing the Rams into back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game — the first time the Jets have done this all season. Then after extending that three-and-out streak on a drive that included a Quinnen Williams sack (seventh of the season) on Jared Goff , J.T. Hassell blocked Johnny Hekker 's punt attempt and put the Jets into position to score what eventually became a 39-yard field goal by Sam Ficken . And just like that, the Jets were up 10-0.

The defensive onslaught by the Jets on Goff continued, first with Nathan Shepherd sacking Goff on 2nd and long, and then with Bryce Hall intercepting him with a one-handed grab to set the Jets up again — this time for an easy 25-yard field goal for Ficken to give the Jets their largest lead of the season at 13-0. Come halftime, the Jets were up 13-3.