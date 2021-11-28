Jets takeaways from 21-14 win over Texans, including an up-and-down return for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson makes throw in Houston white jerseys close up

Zach Wilson made his return to the Jets’ lineup and, although it wasn’t smooth sailing, the rookie led them back from 14-3 down for their third win of the season. Wilson, who settled down after a slow start, rushed for a four-yard touchdown to give the Jets the lead for good in the third quarter as the defense shut the Texans out for the rest of the game to ice the win.

Wilson got plenty of help from the running game as the Jets rushed for 157 yards despite being without their leading rusher, Michael Carter, and the defense, who notched five sacks as they posted a second half shutout.

Realistically, this was one of the easiest remaining games on the Jets’ schedule, so their fans won’t get too excited about a tightly contested win, even though the Texans had been competitive over their previous two games. However, this is a step in the right direction and could be a launchpad towards some further success over the remaining games.

The Jets return home next week with a chance to become the first Jets team in franchise history ever to beat the Eagles in a regular season game. If they can build on some of the things they did well here, they have a chance.

Here are some more takeaways from the Jets’ first road win of the season:

Ill-timed penalties are usually features of Jets losses, but they were the beneficiary of a few key ones by the Texans in this game. One kick-started their first touchdown drive, and then back-to-back penalties on Ross Blacklock set up the second touchdown when the Jets had been about to settle for a field goal.

John Franklin-Myers has had some fans griping that he hasn’t done enough to justify the big money deal he signed before week five. However, that’s not entirely fair, because his pressure rates have still been excellent. There could be no complaints on Sunday anyway, as Franklin-Myers recorded an interception and two sacks in the first half alone.

The Jets made one significant lineup change as they went with Javelin Guidry rather than rookie Isaiah Dunn as the starting cornerback paired with Bryce Hall. Dunn was involved in a few blown coverages last week and, although it’s not always obvious from the film who is at fault in such situations, going back to Guidry speaks volumes. Guidry played well and has at least earned himself another start, if not a chance to push for Brandin Echols’ spot in the starting lineup when he returns.

Another player who was benched last week was linebacker Jarrad Davis and he was again on the bench to start the game with Quincy Williams playing well in his place. However, Williams left the game injured and Davis came in and made some positive contributions so perhaps he still has a chance to work his way back into the permanent rotation.