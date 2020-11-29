Jets takeaways from 20-3 loss to Dolphins, including poor return for Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold makes throw against Dolphins

After a solid first quarter, the Jets fell off the tracks and lost to the Dolphins, 20-3, at MetLife Stadium which brings their record to 0-11 on the year.

7 Takeaways from Sunday's contest

- Sam Darnold made his return after being out the last couple of weeks, and he even had his top receivers all together for the first time this season. But that didn't mean anything. Darnold's rust showed as he threw for 197 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.

- While the Jets couldn't get into the end zone, Darnold did see some good plays from his receivers. Breshad Perriman led the pack with four receptions for 79 yards on eight targets. Denzel Mims also had four grabs for 67 yards, which included a long catch with the Jets back in their own end zone, giving them much better field position.

- Darnold's first interception was an inexcusable mental error. He threw across his body toward Jamison Crowder with the Jets in field goal range. However, the play was already dead and he should've just gotten rid of the ball and settled for the field goal. Instead, a great Jets drive did nothing.



- A solid game for Quinnen Williams as he totaled 1.5 sacks, four tackles and three assists. Neville Hewitt also collected one sack as well as Foley Fatukasi.

- Ryan Fitzpatrick just always seems to hurt his former teams. He was 24-for-39 with 257 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

- Frank Gore worked hard for his yards in this one, totaling 18 carries for 74 on the ground. That 4.1 average is something the Jets will definitely take and the tape will show he was hit hard and fought through contact to get them -- the regular Gore way.

- The Jets' secondary was hurt entering this one and DeVante Parker took advantage with eight receptions for 119 yards. The next best receiver was TE Mike Gesicki, the New Jersey native who had a touchdown as well.

What's Next

The Jets will once again try to break into the win column next Sunday against the Raiders at 1 p.m. at home.