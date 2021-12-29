Jets swipe LB Javin White off Raiders practice squad

Just two days ago the Raiders placed a whole slew of their linebackers on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting their status for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis in doubt.

One of the potential replacements was LB Javin White who was on the practice squad. That’s ‘was’ as in past tense because today the Jets swooped in and stole him.

We've signed LB Javin White to the active roster and TE Josh Perkins to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 29, 2021

White was a former undrafted free agent out of UNLV. The Oakland native got the opportunity to suit up for the team he grew up watching in the East Bay and which moved down the street from where he played college ball.

He appeared in four games as a rookie in 2020 but saw action in just one game this season — elevated week 14 against the Chiefs.

White had played defensive back his first four years for the Runnin’ Rebels before switching to linebacker as a fifth-year senior. The Raiders hoped those coverage skills would have him blossom into a solid weakside linebacker in the NFL.

The Jets apparently thought so too, and thus he gets his first contract to be on an active NFL roster.