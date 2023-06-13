Jets Super Bowl III kicker, Jim Turner, dies at 82

Oct 13, 2019; London, United Kingdom; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee

Jim Turner, the former Jets kicker that helped lead them to their first and only Super Bowl victory in 1969, died on Saturday at the age of 82.

Turner played for Gang Green from 1964 when they were still in the American Football League (AFL) until 1970. He was then traded to the Denver Broncos in 1971 where he played for eight seasons.

In Super Bowl III, Turner made three field-goal attempts from 32, 30 and nine yards out as well as an extra point to help seal the Jets’ 16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts. His nine-yard field goal is the shortest field-goal in NFL history, a record that can never be broken because goal posts are no longer aligned at the front of the end zone like they once were.

The Utah State product and California native made two Pro Bowls in his career and sits at No. 31 on the all-time leading-scorer list in the NFL with 1,439 points.