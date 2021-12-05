Jets strike quickly, take 6-0 lead over Eagles

The Jets haven’t started quickly often this season, but they were able to get off on the right foot against the Eagles on Sunday.

Braxton Berrios returned the opening kickoff 79 yards to set the Jets up on Philly’s 21-yard-line. A combination of Tevin Coleman runs and catches got them 18 yards and Zach Wilson hit wide receiver Elijah Moore for a touchdown to cap the opening possession.

Their run of good fortune came to an end on the extra point. Kicker Alex Kessman, who was signed to replace Matt Ammendola this week, missed the extra point and the Jets are up 6-0 as a result.

Gardner Minshew will lead the Eagles offense in their attempt to get on the scoreboard. He’s making his first start at quarterback for the Eagles in place of the injured Jalen Hurts.

