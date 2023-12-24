Jets stretch lead over Commanders to 27-7 before halftime

Jets fans haven't had a lot to celebrate this year, but it's been a fun first half for those who decided to spend part of Christmas Eve at MetLife Stadium.

Running back Breece Hall ran for his second touchdown of the afternoon just after the two-minute warning and the Jets lead the Commanders 27-7 at the break. Hall has run 13 times for 83 yards and he's caught three passes for 42 yards overall.

Hall's first touchdown put the Jets up 17-0 with just over five minutes off the clock. Safety Tony Adams intercepted a Sam Howell pass on the second play of the game and that led to a field goal. The Commanders went three-and-out on the next drive and Jermaine Johnson blocked a punt to set up a Trevor Siemian touchdown pass.

The Commanders started to find a little more success and Jamison Crowder seemed to put them in good field position with a long punt return, but the veteran lost the ball while trying to evade tacklers for the second Commanders turnover of the day. Washington also lost safety Percy Butler and right tackle Andrew Wylie to injuries before they made it to the break.

Outside of a Chris Rodriguez touchdown run, it has all added up to a lump of coal in the stocking for Washington in a season filled with them.