Jets stretch lead to 13-9 after Brett Rypien interception

The Broncos defense has been doing a great job against the Jets on Sunday, but they aren’t getting much help from the offense in the second half.

Denver punted on its first three possessions of the third quarter and quarterback Brett Rypien threw an interception on their fourth one. Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner returned the ball into Denver territory and Greg Zuerlein hit a 33-yard field goal after the Jets drive stalled outside the red zone early in the fourth quarter.

The kick extended the Jets lead to 13-9 with just under 13 minutes left to play.

Rypien is now 13-of-28 for 140 yards on the day. The interception was the eighth of the year for the Jets after they had seven all of last season.

Shortly before Rypien’s interception, the Broncos announced that they have ruled linebacker Baron Browning out for the remainder of the game because of a hip injury.

