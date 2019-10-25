Jets still irked by Jaguars running up score last year

It’s been just over a year since the New York Jets lost 31-12 to the Jacksonville Jaguars last September and several members of the Jets remember the experience quite vividly because of how it ended.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets remain annoyed by the Jaguars adding a late offensive touchdown and a two-point conversion inside the final two minutes despite having a commanding leads over the Jets in their Week 4 meeting last year.

“Simply put, it was disrespectful as hell,” linebacker Brandon Copeland said.

With a 25-12 lead, the Jaguars took over control of the ball with 4:22 remaining. The Jets expended all of their timeout by the 2:35 mark and Blake Bortles hit Dede Westbrook for a 20-yard gain on third-and-1 from the Jets 40-yard line to essentially seal the win away for Jacksonville. A personal foul on Jamal Adams moved the ball to the Jets 10-yard line with 2:10 left to play.

But instead of kneeling out the game as the Jets believe should have happened, the Jaguars kept running plays. T.J. Yeldon carried three straight times to move the ball to the 1-yard line before the Jaguars called a time out as the play clock was set to expire with 27 seconds left. Yeldon then carried once more on fourth-and-goal to score the touchdown that angered the Jets most. Jacksonville then attempted a two-point conversion with Bortles sailing a ball over Westbrook’s head to leave the final score at 31-12.

“I thought it was pretty disrespectful,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. “The game was already won. There was only a minute-and-a-half left to go. Not only did they keep running the ball to try to score again, they also went for two points, which was even more over the top.”

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said afterward that he wasn’t trying to send a message to the Jets and that he wished someone had told him to scrap the two-point conversion decision.

The Jets could have stopped those attempts to score and they can flip the script this weekend when the two teams meet again in Jacksonville.