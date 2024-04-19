Jets still deciding whether to pick up fifth-year option for Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets have not made a decision on offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker's fifth-year option yet. They have until May 2 to pick up the option.

"We haven’t talked about that yet," General Manager Joe Douglas told beat reporters Friday. "We have a little time after the draft. I’ll definitely update you guys on that post-draft."

The option would cost the Jets a guaranteed $15.313 million for 2025, so it would seem likely the team would decline the option.

The 14th overall pick in the 2021 draft has played only 12 games the past two seasons because of injury. He tore an Achilles five games into the 2023 season.

He started 16 games as a rookie, and his 28 career starts have been mostly at tackle, but he also has played guard.