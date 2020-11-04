Jets still dead last in USA TODAY NFL power rankings at halfway point

The Jets are at the halfway point of their season and their 0-8 record isn’t helping them move up in USA TODAY’s NFL Power Rankings.

New York is ranked 32nd for yet another week following its 35-9 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Inside the AFC East, the Bills are ranked ninth, the Dolphins are ranked 14th and the Patriots are ranked 25th.

Prior to the deadline, the Jets traded their best inside linebacker, Avery Williamson, for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. While the Jets didn’t make any trades after that, it’s pretty clear that they are focused on their draft picks over the next couple of years.

As for the rest of this season, the remaining Jets have eight games to prove why they should stick around next season. The Jets only have 35 players on under contract next season, so these remaining games could determine who Joe Douglas wants to bring back in 2021.

The Jets also don’t want to go down as one of the worst team’s in NFL history. The 2008 Detroit Lions and the 2017 Cleveland Browns are the only two teams in NFL history to finish with an 0-16 record. New York is halfway there at 0-8 and there is a growing sense that they will join the list.

As for the other end of the spectrum, the Steelers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Bucs and Ravens rounded out the top five in the power rankings.