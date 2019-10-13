Jets steamroll Cowboys in first half, lead 21-6 at halftime

Welcome back, Sam Darnold.

The Jets quarterback returned and so did the Jets offense and defense and special teams. What a difference a quarterback makes, as Tony Romo said after Darnold’s second touchdown pass Sunday.

The winless Jets lead the Cowboys 21-6 at halftime.

Le'Veon Bell scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, and Darnold threw a 92-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson and connected with Ryan Griffin for a 5-yard score with 27 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Cowboys have allowed 55 points in the past six quarters.

Dallas’ only points came on field goals of 50 and 62 yards by Brett Maher, the last coming on the final play of the half. Earlier, the Cowboys passed on a field goal after reaching the Jets 7-yard line, and Dak Prescott was stopped for a 1-yard loss by Quinnen Williams and Jamal Adams on fourth-and-two after Ezekiel Elliott was stopped for a 1-yard loss on third-and-one.

On the play after the Cowboys turned it over on downs, Anderson scored.

The Jets have 247 yards of offense to the Cowboys’ 162, and Darnold is 13-of-18 for 218 yards and a 149.8 passer rating.

Prescott is 12-of-19 for 125 yards.

The Cowboys began the game without starting tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins and receiver Randall Cobb. They since have lost receiver Amari Cooper (quadriceps), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (neck) and cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring).