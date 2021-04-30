Jets stay put at No. 34, take Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
·1 min read
FILE - Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. Moore is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets kept building on their offense in the second round by selecting Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall.

The speedy and explosive Moore had a breakout season in 2020, setting a school record with 86 catches for 1,193 and being selected an All-American.

General manager Joe Douglas and the Jets received several inquiries from teams looking to trade up into New York's spot at 34th overall. But the Jets decided to stay put and add another young piece to their new-look offense.

New York drafted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall on Thursday night, and then traded up from No. 23 to No. 14 to take USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The 5-foot-9 1/2, 178-pound Moore has terrific hands and toughness after the catch, and can be used in a variety of ways in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's scheme.

The decision to take Moore also puts veteran Jamison Crowder's future with the Jets in question. The reliable Crowder, who had 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns last season, is scheduled to count $10 million on the salary cap and has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

The Jets also have Denzel Mims, their second-rounder last year, and Corey Davis, who was signed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal last month in free agency.

New York was not scheduled to pick again until the fourth round Saturday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

