How do Jets stay afloat without Aaron Rodgers? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses how do the New York Jets stay afloat without quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"GMFB" discusses how do the New York Jets stay afloat without quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York ended before it could really begin.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
The Jets' locker room celebrated an emotionally confusing overtime win over the Bills on Monday while the reality of Aaron Rodgers' ominous injury also set in.
Allen is still an elite QB who's unlikely to turn the ball over four times in a single game again all season. But as his head coach said, "It's hard to win in this league when you're playing two opponents."
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.
Cook didn't come out and say he's a Jet because of Rodgers' presence. But he is the latest to join New York's increasingly loaded roster for a promising season.
Mentalist Oz Pearlman and Mecole Hardman predicted the exact same Super Bowl score, too.
Whitehead's three interceptions helped the Jets score 10 points in the win over the Bills.
Overreaction Monday was in full effect, but how much credence should we put in one week?
The Jets experienced a range of emotions on Monday night, which fantasy managers could relate to when an unexpected score altered outcomes.
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.