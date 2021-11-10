Jets will start Mike White Week 10 vs. Bills

Mike White makes throw vs Colts, solo

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Mike White will be the starter against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Why no Zach Wilson? His knee injury is still not fully healed and Saleh admitted the expectation was to use this week to see how he responds to practice. He added that Wilson will be doing everything from individual workouts to running the scout team.

White, though, had to come out of the Jets' loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday due to a forearm issue, but he's all clear now.

"We had a feeling on Monday with Zach’s knee that he’s not fully ready to go," Saleh explained. "Mike obviously got all his strength back. He feels good. No residual effects from Thursday so we’re going with Mike."

Do the Jets expect Wilson back next week? Saleh said he's shown positive signs of working his way back and next week would be the end of his 2-4 week timeline.



“We’ll see. It is a 2-4 week injury obviously and he’s trending in the right direction," he said. "We’ll see how he’s practicing this week, which was always the goal. See how he feels coming out of this week.”

In Week 7 against the New England Patriots, coming off a bye, Wilson was getting hammered by his opponent and eventually a hit from DE Matt Judon forced him out of the game. Test results later showed that he suffered a sprained PCL.

Though the Jets decided to trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for veteran QB Joe Flacco -- Saleh said he will be backup for the first time this season to White this week -- the Jets had full confidence in White, the man who’s been Wilson’s backup since day one in OTAs, to start against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Story continues

And they were right to put faith him him, as he pulled off the upset of the season thus far, coming from behind in the fourth quarter and defeating Cincy to give the Jets their second win of the season. His 405 yards passing was a rookie's first start record, too, and his equipment is now in the Hall of Fame in Canton to commemorate it.

But Mike White Magic couldn’t continue as scheduled after he suffered a forearm injury against the Indianapolis Colts just four days after taking down the Bengals. Josh Johnson had to come in, and though he played admirably, it wasn’t enough to take down the Colts on their home turf.

White will get another chance, though, to show that the Bengals game was no fluke and that he does have something going with this Jets offense. They will, however, be going against one of the stingiest defenses in the league, and the Bills are coming off a bad loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars as well.

White will have his work cut out for him.