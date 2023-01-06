Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB over Zach Wilson in season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center.

Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.

White was poised to start against the Dolphins but will miss two games due to the injury just after returning and playing poorly against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. Zach Wilson, inactive last week, will be Flacco's backup quarterback.

For the Dolphins, rookie 7th-round draft pick Skylar Thompson will start in favor of Teddy Bridgewater -- who is still recovering from a dislocated finger, head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Friday.

Dolphinsâ€™ HC Mike McDaniel announced that Skylar Thompson will start Sunday vs. the Jets.



Thompson vs. Joe Flacco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2023

Thompson played all but two offensive snaps against the Jets back in Week 5, completing 19 of 33 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 40-17 loss to the Jets.

The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention last week after their fifth-straight loss, so the upcoming matchup will have no playoff implications for the Jets (7-9).

This marks another week that Wilson has been benched after making nine starts this season But with a brutal Week 16 performance against the Jaguars, the Jets have decided not to give him another chance.

As for White, it's possible that his time with the Jets could be over, as he will be an unrestricted free agent. He finished the season with a 1-3 record, three touchdown passes, four interceptions, a 59% completion rate, 1,192 yards and a 37.5 QBR.

With Flacco closing out the season, this means that the three quarterbacks (Flacco, White, Wilson) will each have started at least four games for the team. Flacco started the first three games of the season, going 1–2 and throwing for 901 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in that span.

With no plans from the veteran player for the future, it may be the last game of his career.