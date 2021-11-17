Jets to start Joe Flacco, not Zach Wilson, vs. Dolphins

Joe Flacco sets to throw in green Jets uniform

Zach Wilson won't be making his return to the Jets, as SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Joe Flacco, the veteran quarterback New York traded for a few weeks back, will be getting the start against the Miami Dolphins this week.



Wilson still isn't completely healthy, as he's been recovering from a sprained PCL.

As ESPN's Rich Cimini pointed out, experience comes into play here as well. Miami showed a blitz-heavy scheme on defense against the Baltimore Ravens that worked in their upset Thursday Night Football win last week. So the call to go with Flacco over Wilson, especially coming off an injury and not seeing game reps in awhile came into play.



Wilson could return against the Houston Texans next week, but that's still to be determined.

Flacco got some play this past Sunday for the first time with New York after Mike White flopped with four interceptions. Flacco only recorded three pass attempts but completed from all for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The 36-year-old last started in the NFL during the 2020 season with, you guessed it, the Jets. It was Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he took the loss going 15-for-30 for two touchdowns and one interception. He went 0-4 with the Jets when he got the start last season.

Also worth nothing: If Wilson can't make it back and Flacco does end up needing to make more starts, the Eagles would get a fifth-round pick instead of a sixth-rounder if he plays more than 50 percent of snaps in four games. This, presumably, would be one of those fours.