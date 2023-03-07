Jets spoke with Aaron Rodgers Monday night, nothing imminent but Rodgers ‘open’ to New York

Per a report from Trey Wingo and confirmed by Zach Rosenblatt and Connor Hughes, the Jets did indeed speak with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Monday.

Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 7, 2023

The #Jets and Aaron Rodgers did speak yesterday, per sources, as @wingoz said. Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision about his future yet though. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 7, 2023

This indeed happened. All still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide what he wants, but it sure seems like it involves playing in 2023. https://t.co/Ml1JmQPQBc — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 7, 2023

Per the report, nothing is imminent but Rodgers does seem open to playing in New York.

The Jets seem to be starting their push for Rodgers now that Derek Carr is off the board, having signed with the New Orleans Saints. This also leads to believe that the Packers gave the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers, because that would otherwise be tampering.

The Jets’ love fest for Rodgers is the NFL’s worst-kept secret. They even told Carr they were waiting for Rodgers. They’re now really starting to act on those feelings.

Stay tuned for the latest episode of “As Aaron Rodgers Turn.”

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire