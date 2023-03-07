Jets spoke with Aaron Rodgers Monday night, nothing imminent but Rodgers ‘open’ to New York

Billy Riccette
Per a report from Trey Wingo and confirmed by Zach Rosenblatt and Connor Hughes, the Jets did indeed speak with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Monday.

Per the report, nothing is imminent but Rodgers does seem open to playing in New York.

The Jets seem to be starting their push for Rodgers now that Derek Carr is off the board, having signed with the New Orleans Saints. This also leads to believe that the Packers gave the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers, because that would otherwise be tampering.

The Jets’ love fest for Rodgers is the NFL’s worst-kept secret. They even told Carr they were waiting for Rodgers. They’re now really starting to act on those feelings.

Stay tuned for the latest episode of “As Aaron Rodgers Turn.”

