Jets snap several lowly streaks in win over Bengals

The Jets’ win over the Bengals put an end to some ugly streaks.

The victory brings the Jets to 2-5 on the season and theoretically keeps them in the playoff hunt, though the postseason remains unlikely. The win was also a great morale-booster a week after a devasting loss to the Patriots.

But the Jets also killed some pretty pitiful stretches in the win – on offense and defense. Let’s take a look at four streaks that died during New York’s exciting Sunday.

First-quarter points

The Jets finally scored in the first quarter. Previously, the Jets were the last team since the 2008 Lions to not score in the first quarter in its first six games of the season. That streak ended against the Bengals. If it had continued, the Jets would have been only the sixth team since 1970 to not score in the first quarter in seven consecutive games to start the season and the first since the 1991 Packers.

Interception streak

Shaq Lawson’s late interception not only set up the Jets’ game-winning touchdown, but it also broke the team’s six-game streak without a takeaway through the air this season. The last team with a longer streak was the 2020 Lions, who went eight games without an interception, according to the New York Post.

400

Mike White threw for 405 yards on Sunday, becoming the first Jets quarterback to pass for 400 yards since Vinny Testaverde threw for 481 on Dec. 24, 2000.

Backup QBs

Before White’s heroics, the Jets had lost 14 straight games when forced to start their backup quarterback. The last Jets backup to win a game was Bryce Petty. He defeated the 49ers on Dec. 11, 2016. Petty (0-4), Josh McCown (0-3), Trevor Siemian (0-1), Luke Falk (0-2) and Joe Flacco (0-4) all went winless between then and White’s performance.

